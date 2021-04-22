As you may recall from my previous column I double-smoked two large spiral hams for our family Easter meal. It turned out beautifully with a smoky flavor and a spicy and sweet glaze.
The only downside was that we had tons of ham left. Wait, that’s actually a positive. We froze a bunch of it in separate serving-size sealable bags for use in the months to come.
Last week I shared a pasta dish that was wonderful. This week’s entry is a soup that in my opinion tends to get a bad rap. Our oldest daughter Emily took some ham home with her and prepared a split pea soup. She raved about it, so obviously I had to give it a try. The picture shown is her soup as I forgot to take a picture of mine.
On a side note, what do you think the main ingredient is for split pea soup? Not a trick question. Peas, right?
I told Liz I was heading to the store to pick up the ingredients, and told her I would get frozen peas and I needed to know how many people would be eating with us so I could buy enough peas. Her response was “good one,” as if I had tossed a punch line at her. I was confused, and she knew it.
She then said “you really think you use peas for split pea soup?” Tentatively I said I did, knowing I was about to feel a bit uninformed. She went on to inform me that “split pea” is a bean I could find in the bean section. I was shocked. All these years I thought the title of the dish was truly reflective of the ingredients in the dish. How many additional misleading culinary recipe titles exist? My entire culinary belief system was temporarily shaken.
As it turns out a “split pea” is related to the common “sweet pea,” but is harvested, shelled and dried, causing the pea to split. But this variety of peas is considered a bean comparable to a lentil bean. So I was right yet wrong.
But, had I purchased frozen peas as opposed to the bean variety, the dish would have been an abstract failure. This dish was prepared in a crock pot. You could also simmer the dish in a Dutch oven for 4 to 5 hours. It’s perfect for a cool spring, fall or winter evening. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
1 16-oz package of split peas — rinsed in a strainer
3 to 4 garlic cloves — chopped
1 large yellow onion — chopped
3 to 4 carrots, peeled and chopped
3 cups smoked ham — cut into bite-sized pieces
2 cups of potatoes — peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup water (or more wine or broth)
1 32-oz container of chicken broth
¾ tsp dried rosemary — crushed
¾ tsp dried thyme
¾ tsp dried pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste (we didn’t salt as ham has lots of salt)
Hang with me here because this is where things can get complicated.Technique is extremely important.
Here we go. Dump all of the ingredients into the crock pot, mix and close. Set on low and let cook for 6 to 8 hours. Anything longer and the beans/peas break down. You could also simmer the soup at a higher temperature on the stove in a Dutch oven for 2 to 4 hours. If you want the soup smoother, you can hit it with an immersion blender. Personally, I like seeing the peas. Enjoy!
