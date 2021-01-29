I know, I know. Some of you might be tired of my pizza concoctions at this point. So far I have shared with you smoked salmon pizza, beef tenderloin and horseradish pizza, Skyline chili pizza and even mashed potato pizza. Today’s (and quite possible the last) pizza installment is a take on the Reuben sandwich, which could be my favorite sandwich in the entire culinary world. But first, since this might be my last pizza column in a while, I think it’s important, even paramount, that I share with you the homemade pizza dough recipe we now use religiously.
What were we looking for in a pizza crust? Well, remember, we have been cooking these pizzas in a pellet fueled stone-surface pizza oven at high temperatures. So we were looking for a traditional Italian crust, which is typically thin and airy with a lightly charred crispness combined with a slight chewiness. The recipe we use calls for Italian 00 flour, which is ground finer than normal flour. The result is an increased chewiness, and when used in pasta, it is described as silkier than pasta made with normal flour. You will need to go to a specialty store to locate the flour. Or, it’s easy to buy online, which is where I purchased mine. Let’s start with the pizza dough and then we will move on to the Reuben pizza.
Pizza Dough Ingredients
5 cups of Italian 00 flour
1 ¾ cups warm water
1 Tbs sugar
2 tsp salt
⅓ cup olive oil
2 tsp (one package) instant dry yeast
In a dough mixer using the dough kneading hook, combine all of the ingredients and begin mixing on low. If you don’t have a mixer, combine everything in a large bowl and mix with a fork, and then begin kneading it. In either case, if it’s too sticky, add a touch of flour. If it’s not coming together, add a touch of water. When using the mixer, the dough is ready when it forms a ball. Cut the dough into five equal pieces and shape into five balls. Each ball will result in a 12-inch pizza. Set on a floured or greased cookie sheet with some space between the balls. Cover the cookie sheet with plastic wrap and then a towel and allow it to sit at room temperature for five hours. This is where the magic happens, as gluten develops over those five hours, resulting in the wonderfully chewy texture.
You can wrap each ball you won’t use immediately in plastic wrap and put them in the freezer. To form the crust, get a wood cutting board and dust with flour. Begin pushing in the middle of the ball and flatten the dough outward in a circle. The professionals at this point start spinning and twirling it. Amateurs like me get out a rolling pin (you can use an empty wine bottle, too) and dust it with flour and use it to roll out the dough until it’s a thin, 12-inch circle. Pinch the outer edge to create the rim of the crust. Take a fork and stab the pizza all over. This stops the big bubbles from forming. If you like the big, artisan looking bubbles, eliminate the fork stabbing.
For the Reuben pizza, spread roughly ¾ to 1 cup of thousand island dressing on the crust as the sauce. Sprinkle fennel seeds liberally on the sauce (this replicates the rye bread). Spread drained sauerkraut all over the pizza. Now layer small bite-sized pieces of deli corned beef all over the pizza. Lastly, spread shredded Swiss cheese all over the pizza. Oh, one more thing. Sprinkle a bit more fennel seed on top. Cook on a hot pizza stone in your oven at 400 degrees, or take it out to your pizza oven. Cook until the Swiss begins to brown on the very edges. Enjoy!
