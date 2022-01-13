As I mentioned last week, Liz and I are taking on a fully vegetarian menu for the month of January. We did this in February last year and had so much fun with it we decided to do it again this year.
It forced us to be creative and think outside the box in terms of what we cook and how we cook. I will be doing some things outdoors and on our smoker and grill, but this week I cover the topic of gnocchi, because I have a history with gnocchi, which I wrote about a couple of years ago.
Gnocchi is basically a small potato dumpling that is the size of pasta noodles, like penne. If prepared correctly they are like little, fluffy pillows of culinary heaven.
Unfortunately, my history with making gnocchi from scratch has not been good. Allow me to rephrase. Our history is terrible.
Our motivation to make homemade gnocchi came from a “bucket list” trip to Florence, Italy which Liz and I took a few years back. We had the most unbelievable gnocchi dish at a small restaurant in Florence that we had heard through the grapevine was known for their cheesy potato gnocchi dish.
Picture baked Mac and cheese with rich Italian cheeses and a roux, but replace the pasta with these small, fluffy pillows of potato gnocchi. Liz and I still agree that it is one of the most unbelievable dishes we have ever eaten.
Our first attempts to make gnocchi resulted in dense, lead-like plugs that resembled small bowling balls as opposed to small, fluffy pillows. This past weekend we gave it another try, but this time we used a potato ricer, which is what you run/push the cooked potatoes through to result in a pile of light, shredded and cooked potato.
Once kneaded gently with 00 Italian flour and a couple of egg yolks, you have a dough that you form into ropes, cut into bite-sized pieces and roll each piece on a floured fork.
You then cook them in boiling water until they float. We then sauteed them in butter over medium-high heat to brown them a bit and to create some texture. We served them with a delicious tomato cream sauce high, recipe below. Our gnocchi game definitely took a step in the right direction. This sauce is an authentic Italian recipe.
Ingredients
• 1 red onion — chopped
• 1 peeled carrot — chopped
• 1 stalk of celery — chopped
• 3 large cloves of garlic — crushed
• 2 Tbs olive oil
• 1 Tbs unsalted butter
• 1 28-oz can of Italian tomatoes
• ¾ cup half and half cream
• Salt and pepper to taste
In a saucepan, saute the onion, carrots and celery for 4 to 5 minutes over medium-high heat in butter and olive oil while stirring. Now add the garlic and saute for another couple of minutes. Add the tomatoes and turn heat to low.
Allow to simmer uncovered for 30 to 45 minutes. You don’t want it to boil rapidly, but you do want an occasional bubble to pop to the top. After the simmering, purée with an immersion blender.
Add the cream, being back to warm and serve over hot gnocchi, or your favorite pasta with sprinkles of some freshly grated parmesan cheese.
If you want more details on the gnocchi, drop me an email. Enjoy!
