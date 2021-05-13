In most cases when people think of serving a dish that has smoked elements, they assume it will take a lot of time and effort. Today’s recipe is an example of a deliciously smoky dish that is quick and easy to prepare.
In addition this bisque recipe is both speedy and healthy. Bisque, by definition, is a creamy soup that is shellfish-based. Over time the definition of the term “bisque” has been transformed to mean a creamy, thick soup. The history of the word itself is thought by some to have originated at the Bay of Biscay on the eastern coast of France in the 17th Century. The bay is known for its abundance of shellfish.
Traditional bisque typically uses cream. This recipe uses evaporated milk, which is quick, easy to store for a long period of time because it comes in a can and is a healthy substitution. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
1 to 1½ lb. of raw shrimp — shelled and deveined
½ of a stick of unsalted butter
1½ cups of chopped onion (red, yellow or white)
1½ cups of chopped celery
½ cup of flour
1½ tsp of liquid chicken bouillon (or 1 cube)
¼ cup dry white wine
1 Tbs ketchup
1 Tbs Old Bay Seasoning (or something similar)
1 bay leaf
3 cups of water
1½ cans of evaporated milk (18 oz total)
Franks Hot Sauce to taste
Cayenne pepper to taste
Salt to taste
1 Tbs vegetable oil
Place the raw shrimp on a smoker and smoke for 20 minutes at 200 degrees. It may take easy or more than 20 minutes.
Pull the shrimp when they turn firm and pink. By the way, you can use regularly cooked shrimp too. We just like the addition of the smokiness in the bisque.
Cut the shrimp into bite-sized pieces and set aside. In a large soup pot, saute the onions and celery in the vegetable oil over medium-high heat until the onions are clear and translucent. Set aside in a bowl.
Add the butter and melt over medium-high heat. Now, slowly add the flour to the melted butter, stirring until there are no lumps and until the roux has a smooth consistency.
Now add the bouillon, the bay leaf, wine, water, Old Bay Seasoning and ketchup. Bring to a simmering boil. Now add the celery, onion and smoked shrimp. Heat through.
Lastly, lower the heat to medium and add the evaporated milk. Do NOT bring to a boil. Just warm it through. Season with salt and cayenne pepper to taste. Serve with a dollop of hot sauce on top and a piece of crusty bread.
Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.