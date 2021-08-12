As your kids become adults and some relocate, one of the benefits is the chance to experience other areas of our great country in a more personal way.
Our son, Andrew, recently relocated to the Cincinnati area because of a job advancement. My main fear was that he would change colors from Colts blue to Bengals orange.
I say that a bit “tongue and cheek” because Andrew is one of the biggest Colts fans I know. I suppose there is a chance the Bengals will become his second favorite NFL team. There is no doubt the Reds will develop into his baseball interest, and maybe mine as well, although I’ve never been much of a follower of baseball. Anyway, this is a food column, and I digress.
Andrew’s fiancé, Rachel, grew up in the Cincinnati area on the Kentucky side of the Ohio river. On a side note, does anyone else find it funny that the Cincinnati International Airport is in Kentucky? I digress again.
I remember hearing Rachel talk about some festival centered on a meat dish known as Goetta. She tried to describe it to us but the image she painted wasn’t very appealing, mainly because it wasn’t something she liked.
How important is Goetta? According to Cincinnati food historian Dann Woellert, Goetta is part of the Cincinnati area “food trinity” right along with Cincinnati chili and mock turtle soup, whatever that is.
Ironically we went to visit on the very weekend the Goetta Festival was in full swing. Heck it’s so big it actually takes up two full weekends on the banks of the Ohio River. As “foodies,” this was something we had to experience firsthand. So Liz, Andrew, Rachel and I gleefully departed for the festival with cash in hand (no vendors take credit cards at this event) and a culinary curiosity for some authentic Goetta.
First, a little food history. The Cincinnati region has a rather deep German heritage, and Goetta traces its roots to northwestern regions of Germany. It comes in a lot of forms, but in essence it is usually made with pork, sometimes with the addition of beef. It is flavored with onions, thyme, bay leaves, rosemary, salt and pepper.
According to USDA standards on Goetta, to officially be considered Goetta, the end product has to contain at least 50 percent meat. First of all I was shocked that the USDA got involved with the definition of Goetta. And second, what would make up the remaining 50 percent? The answer is pinhead oats, which provides a bit of a “crunch” when you bite into it. Grain was how German immigrants stretched the value of their meat.
The festival offered everything Goetta, literally everything, including Goetta fries, Goetta nachos, BBQ Goetta (obviously I had to try that), Goetta reubens, Goetta on a stick, Goetta and eggs, etc. They also had T-shirts using “the word “Goetta” in every cute and obvious way possible. Things such as “get you some Goetta,” gotta get some Goetta,” “Goetta life,” basically anything using the word “get” was kidnapped and rebranded to promote this USDA-rated dish.
I tried Goetta on a stick and the BBQ Goetta. In hindsight I should have passed on the Goetta BBQ. It was basically a slice of Goetta slathered with store-bought BBQ sauce on a bun.
The Goetta on a stick gave me more of an insight into what Goetta really tastes like. It wasn’t bad. It reminded me a bit of the Scottish dish allied haggis, which I actually like.
Did everyone in my party like it? I found it pretty good, but I doubt I would search it out to satisfy any future Goetta craving. I wanted to buy a tube of it at the local Kroger but Liz gave that a hard veto, which certainly gives you her review. I was trying to explain to her the number of steps that go into making it, and all I got back in response was “don’t even think about it.”
But, it is something we can say we experienced, so we have that going for us, which is nice.
