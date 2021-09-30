Anna Gonzalez needed to change.
It was December of 2020 and the constant partying began to weigh on her. For the last six years, alcohol gave Anna a sense of escape. Drinking took away negative emotions and helped her cope with the not always wonderful circumstances life can bring. By the end of many nights, she could barely remember anything at all.
The Clarksville High School graduate knew this wasn’t who she wanted to be, so she started to slow down. Not completely, though. Alcohol was everywhere. In stores. At clubs. In friends’ homes. But despite the ease of obtaining a drink, she longed for a brake check on a life that was being lived too fast.
“I didn't think it was a problem,” the 35-year-old said. “I just thought I socially drank.”
Then one February weekend of this year, the ride came to a stop. Anna had hit rock bottom and made the decision to stop drinking.
"My kids need me. I'm being self-destructive. I'm not happy with myself. I'm in a really, really dark, dark place,” the mother of two remembered thinking at the time. She was done living life in the fast lane.
That breakdown, Anna said, led to a breakthrough.
Immediately following her revelation, she attended her first recovery meeting, eventually finding a sponsor. She returned to church, which allowed her to reconnect to God and invest in her spirituality. And the denial of her alcohol dependency softened. For the first time, she embraced vulnerability and admitted to her family that she was an alcoholic.
Being vulnerable didn’t stop there. To remain accountable, Anna began to post her recovery journey on social media. The more folks knew about her sobriety, the less likely she might feel the need to sneak a drink. But her posts morphed into something more.
Disclosing her truths, she said, not only helped her find strength and support but have assisted others on their paths to recovery as well. She’s also started a hiking group for area women as a way to build community.
“I'm not going to dim my light for anybody,” Anna said while acknowledging not everyone might read her online messages.
“Right now at this stage, I'm really all about kind of empowering women. I feel like I've been through it all. I've been through divorce. I've been through getting sober. I've been through the act of addiction and being a single mom,” she said. “Not that I know everything, but I do feel like I have some knowledge and background to speak of.”
One such area that she said deserves more attention is the impact of a parent’s substance use on the children. Anna acknowledges how her actions have affected her daughters, especially her youngest. In a video she shared online, her 7-year-old answers questions about how she felt when her mom was drinking and addresses her own worries.
“There are certain places that trigger her and give her anxiety because she thinks I may have a drink. I now make sure to stay clear of those places,” she said. “I don't think a lot of people bring awareness to our little ones. I've left scars with my babies that I am nurturing. And I am healing these wounds one day at a time.”
With her sobriety date of 2/21/21, more than seven months have passed without Anna having a sip of alcohol. Breakthroughs continue to come. Last month, she quit her nine-to-five job and committed to her and her business partner’s real estate partnership full-time. This, and her family, are her main focuses.
But life happens. Last month, Anna felt she was becoming complacent in her sobriety. She turned to a friend who convinced her to become more involved in the 12 Step process. She’s now working through those steps. Anna additionally attends a weekly recovery group at her church that supports her mental and spiritual growth.
“I've learned that it's OK to lean on people. It's OK to need somebody. It's not a big deal,” Anna said. “And it's OK to not be OK. That's why I've come to realize. Just don't stay in that place. Work through it.”
