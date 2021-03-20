EDITOR’S NOTE: Amanda Beam is a periodic columnist who unearths the stories of the people who live and work in the Ohio River Valley.
Jeff High Senior Katie Baumgartle radiates confidence.
You see this in the power of her posture and the energy in her eyes. But more so, this self-assurance comes from somewhere deep within. Katie’s courage has been forged by grit and trials and, most importantly, the ever-present love from her parents, Kimberly and Brian Baumgartle.
Her accomplishments are great and varied. The 18-year-old has earned a 4.0 GPA and will graduate from Jeffersonville this spring with an Honors Diploma. She swims on the Jeff High varsity swim team and has acted in several school theatrical productions. During the summer, she works as a life guard. And in December, she received the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, a full four-year scholarship to any Indiana college.
Butler University is her choice. Her love of math has led her to study accounting in the fall.
Katie also has autism.
“She gets the information. It’s hard for her to process it and say it back,” her dad Brian said. He obtained his life guard certificate when his daughter was younger so that he could help coach her and others in Special Olympics.
“She understands everything. She wishes she could communicate back quicker, but she has a little communication delay,” he said.
Her progress over the years has been outstanding.
Until the age of 3, Katie couldn’t talk. Her parents thought she might be hearing impaired due to her inability to respond to them. Change in routine brought hour-long meltdowns.
Things most of us take for granted, such as understanding pain and humor, had to be taught. Making friends in her younger days was tough, and at times, other kids bullied her for her differences. Other milestones — potty training, riding a bike, reading and writing — took Katie longer to reach.
But eventually, with persistence and her parents’ advocacy and support, she met and then exceeded the norms.
“Katie did all the work. Instead of doing baseball and gymnastics, we went to therapy. We went to summer school. We went to the speech therapist,” Kimberly said. “I don’t give up because she doesn’t give up. If you knock her down 300 times, she’ll get up 300 times and be stronger. I don’t know how she does it.”
Kimberly also never gives up on Katie. An autism diagnosis doesn’t come with a manual. Through talking with her daughter’s therapists and teachers and good old trial and error, Kimberly learned to think outside the box when it came to Katie’s education.
“I don’t want her fixed,” Kimberly said. “I want her functioning.”
Water comforted her young daughter, so they began doing math in wave pools. During summer break, Kimberly asked for next year’s curriculum and textbooks early so the two could prepare. And when Katie decided to get her driver’s license, her mom readied her for distractions by tossing balls near her as she rode the family lawn tractor.
Katie passed on her first try.
“She treats me like a person, not a person with a disability,” Katie said of her mother while accepting a 2019 Most Admired Woman from Today’s Woman.
“She keeps my disability as a description of me like an eye color or I have brown hair. She always says, ‘You have autism. So what? You can do anything. Yes, the path might look different but the end result will be the same.’ This attitude helped me succeed with any obstacle in my life.”
In that speech, Katie also thanked her mom for the gift of independence.
College will be a test of that gift.
Yet the path to university has been in the stars for more than a decade. A second-grade teacher, Ms. Lawson, told Kimberly that her daughter was going to college. Kimberly assumed, at first, the educator was just being kind.
“You hear all these can’ts. You see a hundred things that we can’t do,” Kimberly said. “There is hope. You just need that hope to move on. If I did not hear that in second grade, I don’t know where we would be.”
With both success and sacrifice, the family is in a good place. Katie continues to rack up accomplishments. In addition to her other accolades, she won two silver and a gold medal for competing in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. And earlier this year, Rauch Inc. bestowed a 2021 Imagine Award to the senior.
“We’re not children. We’re human just like you. Our brain is different, but we can still understand,” Katie said. “We can do this. Anything we put into our mind, we can make into reality.”
