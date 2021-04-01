A change occurred in Justin Rouster when he heard his coach’s voice begin to reverberate off the stands of the Silver Creek High School gym.
Practice had started.
From the hallway table just outside, the 17-year-old’s eyes tracked to the door. The bounce in his right leg gained momentum. His answers to the interview questions became politely shorter.
The voice called to him. Not by name or by position. But to something inside Justin that compels his dedication to this Silver Creek boys’ basketball team as a manager, supporter and friend.
“You want to get back in there?” I asked. It’s 11 days before his team takes on Leo High School in the 3A State Championship game. Justin managed the team in 2019 when they won the title as well as last season when Covid precautions canceled the tournament.
“Yeah,” the junior answered before he dashed back in.
It’s his irrepressible joy, though, that leads the way.
You might have seen Justin on the sidelines at a Dragons’ sporting event. Not only has he helped the boys’ basketball team for the past three years, he also manages the football and baseball teams.
When one sport finishes, he hops to the next, going to practice after practice nearly year-round. The schedule and routine help with his autism. So do the social connections he makes while fulfilling his managerial duties.
“I like sports because I like the idea of watching people try to go out and succeed,” Justin said. “Watching them succeed makes me feel good and knowing that I get to help them out makes me feel even better.”
The kid operating the spotlight during the starting lineup at home basketball games and then sprinting to grab the hand sanitizer and take his seat next to his team on the floor?
Yep. That’s Justin.
The guy carrying a tray of cups brimming with water to the football players on the field over and over and over again?
That’s Justin, too.
The high-schooler boogying down on top of the dugout to a pop song between innings?
You know the answer.
“To know Justin is to love Justin. He’s just one of those kids when you meet him everybody is just enthralled with him,” his mother, Deanna Hockersmith, said. “He’s just got something about him.”
Like when one of his teammates recently got sick. Without prompting, Justin bought soda and crackers and dropped them off on his doorstep. Or when he ran and refilled a player’s water bottle during the Semi-State game. To Justin, nothing in the world was more important at that moment. And he does it all with a happiness that spreads.
“Who doesn’t love Justin?” Brandon Hoffman, Silver Creek varsity boys’ basketball coach, said. “He’s a big part of our program. When he’s not here, it’s a big difference... He runs the clock during practice. He keeps the score. When he’s not here, it’s like another coach isn’t here.”
The team, too, includes him in everything. He wears the same warmups as them and rushes to the floor to celebrate their victories. You’ll often find him front and center of any team photograph. He’ll tell you he does this to ensure he’s not cropped out.
“Even though I’m not going to be one of those guys out there on the floor, that doesn’t mean I can’t still make a big impact for this team,” Justin said. “All of these guys are my friends, my brothers actually. No matter what road everyone takes, I’ll still remember them for life.”
The players and staff appreciate his efforts. They call him J-Dog and oftentimes after practice tell him what his contributions mean to the them.
“Just the stuff he does when he’s doing the clock or wiping the floor or doing the water bottles, it means a ton in the long run and it goes in to our successes,” said Kooper Jacobi, a senior. “There’s just a countless number of things. We’re thankful for him. It would be really hard to go on this journey without him.”
That journey, at least for this iteration of the team, ends win or lose on Saturday.
Justin, with a smile, predicts a victory.
“I don’t see how we can lose now. We still got a great team and great chemistry. I love these guys, and we love each other,” he said. “With that kind of chemistry, how can you lose?”
