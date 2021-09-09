Let’s face it. School board meetings aren’t the most fun things to attend. Sure, they are important. But the drudgery of the decision making can be a boring night out, especially for parents with more immediate needs. Kids don’t feed themselves.
But for the past two years, you can always find a guy in the audience of the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation’s board meetings furiously typing on his mobile phone. Josh Suiter, the man with the quick inputting thumbs, posts the happenings of each session on the Facebook page he created called The NAFC Educator.
Folks who want to stay involved but might not have the time or patience to attend the monthly meetings can learn about decisions, and offer their own opinions, on the site. The Floyd County resident also publishes other school corporation related information and election time candidate bios there, as well.
“That's what made me launch this page because I knew there was a need for people to hear what was happening in the board meetings,” Josh said. “More issues are going on in the corporation than I think most people realize. The more they stay in tune with what's happening in that boardroom, the more they're going to be able to utilize their voice to help make a difference in the school system.”
While he offers the information without pay, Josh began covering the board through his job as a freelance reporter for the now defunct Banner Gazette. A journalist by nature, the Jefferson County Public Schools grad earned a communications degree from Indiana University Southeast. A decade spent working at the Courier-Journal followed. Even with his current employment at a Louisville area chamber of commerce, Josh continues to bring his writing and researching skills to his everyday life.
“Journalism's just kind of natural for me,” he said, noting that he first began to understand the immense decision-making power of the boards through his earlier coverage. “I've done it from the very beginning and still find a way to work it in to whatever job I'm doing at any given point.”
In addition to his reporting background, Josh stays active with the page because he’s invested in the community. His wife teaches kindergarten at Mt. Tabor Elementary School, while his daughter attends Hazelwood Middle School. His two-year-old will also join the NAFCS family in the next few years.
“I'm just a dad of kids in the corporation who does this for free and does it to keep people informed,” Josh said. “You will notice I'm never in anything that I post on the NAFC Educator. I never offer any opinions. My opinion doesn't matter. What matters is am I getting information out to parents where they can formulate their own opinions.”
In a social media era delineated by disagreements and disdain, this can be refreshing. Community members and parents spanning the policy gamut take to the NAFC Educator to learn, champion or even lament. For the most part, commenters play nice. A couple of times, those angry with a decision go after Josh just for announcing information or sharing a news link.
“Don’t shoot the messenger” has become a common warning on the posts, just in case someone might not understand the volunteer nature of updating the site. But by far, those who tune in to Josh’s updates appreciate his efforts.
This includes local educators. Earlier this year, the New Albany Floyd County Education Association (NAFCEA) bestowed Josh a “Friend of Education” award for his labor.
“Josh, he puts it out there. You know what’s going on,” said NAFCEA President Lisa McIntyre, noting that Facebook users engage with Josh’s posts in real time while he’s at the meeting. “He provides people a place to vent.”
And through this platform, he also gives a place for the public to discuss and perhaps give their input on their elected school board’s decisions that affect their children and the community as a whole. The more the public knows, the better a representative democracy on the local level functions.
“My hope with this page is that people read it. They either get excited or get fired up about it, they get in front of the board and go ‘Hey, this is what's going on and I agree or disagree with this and here's why’,” Josh said. “For me, it's to build their knowledge base and have a better understanding so that they see just how great New Albany Floyd County schools really are.”
