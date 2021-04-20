SOUTHERN INDIANA — When Audra Skibo entered the room at the Clark County YMCA to teach a class that she’s taught hundreds of times, the 12 or so folks gathered there were bundled up in sweatshirts and jackets.
Strange, Audra thought, they still had those on, but not too strange for a cool November morn.
Little did the Zumba instructor know a secret mission had been brewing. And today was the day it was to be executed.
Audra’s class began to take off their warm coverings. Underneath, they wore matching shirts. A green ribbon encircling a green kidney was printed on each white tee alongside the phrase #TeamAudra.
The green ribbon, the ladies who planned the gesture said, represented kidney disease, a condition that affects 26 million Americans. Since her diagnosis of a genetic kidney disorder in 2007, Audra counts herself as one of these.
Identifying her health issue changed her life. She improved her diet and exercised more. A few years later she began teaching Zumba, the workout that she loved. And despite not always feeling the best or most energetic due to her illness, the 52-year-old continues instructing still today.
“She always has the best attitude, even on days when she might be feeling down,” said Cathy Rousseau, who has taken the class with Audra for two years and assisted with ordering the shirts and planning the surprise. “As soon as we start class, she gets a big old smile on her face. She keeps on pushing along.”
Last year, Audra’s kidneys worsened. Her doctors determined both will soon fail. Dialysis, when the time comes, will help delay that, but only for so long. A kidney transplant is needed for Audra to not just function, but to live.
And so with an open heart, Audra told her class her news last fall.
More friends than students, the class responded with love and encouragement and the supportive shirts.
“There’s no words to say the support and the love that I felt when they did that,” Audra said. “I call them my Zumba peeps. It’s good to see them and have them encourage me and give me love and support.”
Some have even tried to give Audra their own kidneys.
Several friends and classmates submitted questionnaires to Audra’s University of Kentucky transplant team in order to see if one of their good kidneys could be donated. Humans can survive with just one kidney, and the New Albany native has a better shot at being gifted one from a living donor. Otherwise, she said, five years is the average time those on the transplant list must wait for a deceased donor organ.
“She is such a good friend. I’ve considered her a friend since the day I met her,” said Jan Raeinhardt, one of the class members who helped organize the T-shirts. “I don’t know if I could do what she’s doing, teaching and going through all that she’s going through. I just hope she can find a donor to save her life.”
Obtaining a spot on the transplant list can be complicated and time-consuming. Audra remains technically inactive while she finishes up a breadth of pretests that will determine if she’s healthy enough to receive a donor kidney. With most all completed, she’s passed with flying colors. Her husband, Chuck, has also advanced to the next stage of testing that will reveal if he could be a match for his wife.
As Audra completes preliminary testing, the waiting begins again.
“There’s no timeline. You don’t know. There are people who find their match right away. And then there are other people who are waiting forever and never get one,” Audra said.
But volunteers who complete the donor questionnaire give Audra hope. The more people who enter the process, the more likely she’ll be to find a match. That will increase her chances at having both a normal and an extended life.
“How do you thank somebody who wants to save your life? Who is willing to take a piece of their body out of them to give to you to live? How do you thank somebody? What do you say?” Audra said.
“It’s a feeling though. A feeling of being loved and so cared for that people really want to save my life. That they are willing to go through that for me. That’s really hard to put into words.”
Those wishing to see if they qualify to donate a kidney to Audra and others in need may contact UK’s Living Kidney Donor Program at 859-323-2467.
