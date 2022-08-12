I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.
I told myself this after attempting a 20-point turnaround at the bottom of the one lane bridge on Georgetown’s Baylor Wissman Road. A series of boxcars, long, graffitied and loaded, slept on the tracks in front of me, blocking a well-travelled route into the town of 3,300. And it can stay motionless for hours on end.
Ask residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the crossing and they’ll tell you this isn’t unusual, although recently the blockages seem to be increasing. And when they occur, travelers are forced to turn around, go back up the long, winding road and circumvent the snarl by taking a rather imaginative, albeit it out-of-the-way, path to correct their course.
“Oh, silly lady,” you may be preaching. “An inconvenience, that’s all this is. A mere disturbance that can be rectified through time and a bit more gasoline.”
And yet, for those neighborhoods cut off from the main Georgetown highway, safety becomes an issue. EMTs, police and fire stations depend on quick response times. An unplanned disruption such as this can take valuable minutes away from someone in need.
But how does a person, a regular Joe, find help in solving the problem of the big engine that couldn’t?
Those pathways can be as jammed as a newly blocked road.
A small fish in a big pond
Georgetown Town Council President Chris Loop knows the intersection affected well. He moved to Georgetown as a kid, and now lives with his family near its small downtown. In the past few years, Loop noticed the train blocking Baylor Wissman more frequently than he’d ever seen. Resident inquiries to the town council verified this.
Even as an elected official, his options to address the problem were few.
For almost two centuries, rail companies helped build America. At the same time, the industry also built a powerful lobbying presence that continues to influence state and federal legislation today. Local governmental entities have attempted to bring greater accountability to rail. Yet four years ago, the Indiana Supreme Court overturned a 150-year-old state law that allowed towns and cities to fine railroads for blocking roads longer than 10 minutes.
The reason? Federal legislation called the 1995 Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act prevents state governments from regulating train operations. Courts across the US have handed down similar rulings.
But couldn’t towns find ways to circumvent the tracks altogether?
Not really. Small governments like Georgetown have limited financial resources. Solutions to rail problems, such as a new road or overpass, cost exponentially more than their total yearly budget. Collaborating with counties remains a possibility, but even then, projects like this can strain coffers. Federal grants exist to help in building over and under passes, yet remain competitive.
On top of costs, local governments must also negotiate with rail companies regarding any changes to the crossings.
“We're a pretty small entity that the railroad really doesn't care anything about,” Loop said. ”I think the exact words that we heard at one point in time were you're a pretty small fish in a really big pond.”
Given the realities, Loop contacted both county and federal government representatives to sit down with Norfolk Southern officials and discuss the continued obstructions.
U.S. House Representative Trey Hollingsworth attended the meeting.
“I want to make sure that we develop good forums for interactions. I want interactions that are conducive to getting results for our local community leaders, on behalf of their constituents, but also ones the railroad needs in order to keep costs low for consumers,” Hollingsworth said.
At that time, two underlining reasons for the blockage were mentioned. First, with technological advancements, trains are getting longer. Engines can pull greater loads, creating lengthier chains of boxcars that couldn’t have been imagined when the tracks were laid more than 150 years ago.
Staffing issues, the rail company said, also play a role in the impasse. Railroad engineers are mandated to work no more than a set number of hours. Since the line in Georgetown has dual train tracks, the locomotive can stop and let off the crew that’s reached their limit. With fewer workers, the replacement crew can take hours to reach the train and begin their shift.
All the while, the boxcars stay put.
“Everywhere across the district, frankly in so many places across the country right now, getting qualified and skilled workers into jobs has proven to be a tremendous difficulty,” Hollingsworth said. “And trains operators are no exception.”
At the completion of the discussion, a resolution was proposed. Trains could pull up further, blocking a thoroughfare used only by county road crews and easily accessible through a different route. That should allow Baylor Wissman to remain open.
And for a while, the change seemed to have worked. That is, until this summer.
The worker’s worry
“It’s all preplanned,” said K.O. Edwards, SMART-TD State Legislative Director, about train stoppings. SMART-TD is a labor union that represents rail conductors, engineers and yard masters.
“They know what trains are around them, in front of them, behind them. And they know how long that train is. And they know where that train will fit without blocking crossings,” he said. “So, what we've had in the last three to five years is the railroads, in search for higher profits, have made trains just insanely long.”
Two of the main factors that contribute to blocked rail crossings haven’t gone away. Trains have grown in length. And finding workers to staff yards, engines and other operations has become difficult.
But Edwards asserted that additional factors have contributed to the rail employee shortage. Once a sought-after job with regular hours, rail workers, he said, now face tougher schedules, fewer job growth opportunities, uncompromising attendance policies and greater pressure from supervisory staff. Edwards added the alleviation of positions, including the rail industry’s attempts to reduce the number of engine operators from two positions to one, has made the work even more difficult.
In a Surface Transportation Board (STB) April press release, STB Chairman Martin Oberman echoed Edwards concerns when revealing the seven Class 1 carriers (which includes Norfolk Southern) had reduced their workforce by 29%, roughly 45,000 employees.
“During my time on the Board, I have raised concerns about the primacy Class I railroads have placed on lowering their operating ratios and satisfying their shareholders even at the cost of their customers,” Oberman said in the release. “Part of that strategy has involved cutting their workforce to the bare bones in order to reduce costs.”
Rail employees, who oftentimes live in the communities in which they work, don’t want to inconvenience their neighbors with train obstructions. These companies, Edwards said, have the ability to fix the problems that contribute to them.
“In the end, what they depend on the most, is for people to get discouraged, which is the same thing they're doing to our workers,” Edwards said. “They're trying to grind us down.”
The Rail’s Response
A tidbit has been left out of our discussion about the Baylor Wissman crossing. Yes, a tight labor market and increased rail volume have caused blocked crossings to grow. But Connor Spielmaker, Media Relations Manager for Norfolk Southern, also added that the location of the road in question to the rail line also plays a role.
“Baylor Wissman Road sits within a siding — a critical element of the railroad that allows trains to ‘meet’ or pass each other. Without the ability to pass, train traffic would become completely gridlocked,” he wrote in an email. “Trains have to occupy these sidings for different amounts of time depending on a number of factors, such as schedule, crew time (like airline crews, regulation governs the amount of time a train crew may operate a train), or mechanical issues.”
Spielmaker mentioned that partnerships with local communities remain important to the railroads, and the town and county allowing a dual exit service road up the line to be closed will provide relief to the Baylor Wissman crossing. Likewise, the rail company initiated a new operating plan which “which simplifies the day-to-day operation of our network and will increase fluidity”.
As to the inability to hire workers, he said Norfolk Southern is addressing these issues through conductor trainee pay raises and new recruit bonuses.
Trains must still occupy crossings at times, Spielmaker said, and while these aren’t quick fixes, improvement may be seen over time.
Keeping it rail
Eric Schansberg, Ph.D., professor of economics at Indiana University Southeast, wasn’t surprised when he and I discussed the complexities of finding a solution to the blocking of Baylor Wissman Road. His most recent academic paper, The Limits of Democracy, addresses the lack of power of the voter.
Special interest groups such as the rail lobby and unions, have a disproportionate influence and impact on political outcomes, Schansberg said, while the average person doesn’t really pay much attention to most workings of the government.
“In theory, government might step in and regulate, but then, in practice, they don't because of the power of interest groups. That is sufficient to explain why nothing ever gets done,” he said. “Individual voters typically are not going to be heard. They know they're not going to be heard. It's not worth it for them to get involved. So, this is one of the weaknesses of democracy.”
While unable to exercise control over rail companies or their operations, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has tried to provide a voice for individuals affected by rail obstructions. In 2019, they launched a Blocked Crossing Incident Reporter web portal (www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings). Folks experiencing a blocked crossing may submit the incident through the site.
“The data collected is enhancing our knowledge about blocked crossings, as well as being used in outreach efforts to aid localities in addressing the problem,” he said.
After researching this column and speaking to those in the know about Baylor Wissman, I’ve noticed the trains have been pulling forward farther down the line, allowing for the road in question to remain open more.
But will this continue?
Not sure if even the little engine could predict that.
