EDITOR’S NOTE: Longtime News and Tribune readers will recognize a familiar name in the writing credit of this column: Amanda Beam. We are thrilled to welcome her back as a periodic columnist as she unearths the stories of the people who live and work in the Ohio River Valley.
The old ambulance bay at Baptist Health Floyd smelled of exhaust fumes. At 6:30 p.m. on the first day of February, the cold 38-degree temperature stung the nose enough. The smell of running cars tickled it further.
Yet within the warmth of the cars lined up in the bay, a miracle took place. At least, we used to call them miracles. The word now is science. Big and beautiful science. A grandiose science that will not only change lives, but also save them.
A hospital worker held a small glass bottle, so fragile yet so strong, that contained the antidote to the fear and sadness that has spread throughout our world since COVID-19 appeared a little over a year ago.
The liquid inside was even chillier than the winter night air.
Rhonda Harrison, one of the nurses there that night, injected the vaccine into the arms of cars’ occupants. Most all of her patients were older, above the 70-year-old cutoff of Hoosiers that the state determined to be at that time the most at risk. One man sat in his pickup truck wearing a mask with an Indiana state flag on it, a fitting tribute to the moment at hand.
Around 20% of those assisting at Baptist Health Floyd are volunteers, according to Brian Cox, director of Hospital Operations and Emergency Preparedness. This extra help supports an already overworked and overwhelmed full-time staff.
As one of the volunteers, Rhonda isn’t getting paid for her work. The retired nurse who stays licensed for times like these gives her hours freely in hopes of making a difference. That goes well beyond the medical aspects of the injections. Rhonda makes connections — social and emotional — with her patients, too.
“You want to talk to them all. You want to know what their stories are, but you just don’t have time,” the New Albany resident said. “And God love them, these older people who are coming through, they are so happy to see you. It’s unbelievable.”
Quite a few of the folks getting vaccinated haven’t interacted much with their friends and loved ones since quarantining at the beginning of last year. The vaccine offers a way back to normalcy.
Some come in pairs, two couples going on a vaccination date instead of out to dinner. Others have their older children bring them. A 101-year-old woman drove herself to her appointment.
Rhonda couldn’t forget one older man in particular. He had a hard time unbuttoning his shirt so that his upper arm could be reached for the shot. Rhonda asked if she could help. He allowed it.
And for a few seconds, he held her hand.
“I went back over and I just fell apart,” Rhonda said. “It was something about the way that he touched me. He needed to convey to me how thankful he was to be here and getting his shot and the only way he could do it was to grab my arm. As silly as that sounds, it was an unbelievable moment.”
Over at the Floyd County Health Department’s COVID vaccine clinic at Indiana University Southeast, Pam Grieb has experienced the power of community as well. In addition to her job as grant administrator for the always philanthropical Samtec Cares, the New Albany resident volunteers with registration at the IUS site one day a week.
“It just makes you feel so good inside to see the hope that people have. They’re excited to get their vaccine,” Pam said. “You don’t normally think of people happy to get a shot, but they are. They’re ready to get back to normal.”
Pam wants that, too. Working from home during the pandemic, she has felt the effects of isolation. Her soul, she said, needed to connect with people again, and this volunteer opportunity allows her the ability to do so while also doing good for others.
Other community members bring even more moments of joy. Random citizens drive through and drop off homemade snacks for the staff. Local restaurants send pizza and other goodies to warm tummies on some pretty cold days. And despite their giving, the individuals want nothing in return.
Pam gets why.
“The pandemic makes us think of others before ourselves and I think we got away from that for quite a while. It’s all about doing what’s right for the whole, what’s best for the community,” she said.
“I’m sure in 10 years, in 20 years, we’ll look back at this and say wow. We actually made it it through some of the most trying times in our lives. We survived. Hopefully we’ll come out of this as better people and a better community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.