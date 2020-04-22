NEW ALBANY — INDOT contractor ICC Group Inc. plans to begin work on or after Friday, April 24, on a $570,000 beam straightening project on Klerner Lane over Interstate-265 in Floyd County.
The project will be completed in three phases with various traffic impacts on I-265 EB as work progresses.
Phase 1: Right shoulder closed
Phase 2: Right lane closed and on-ramp from Grant Line Road closed
Phase 3: Left lane closed
The Klerner Lane overpass was struck in May 2019 and reopened with shifted lanes around the affected area. This project will provide a permanent repair for the bridge over I-265.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. The contract was awarded in March and is expected to be complete in mid-May. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
