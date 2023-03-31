Things came easy for Ty Romeo.
And why shouldn’t they?
As Ty said, he walked the straight and narrow. Not a drinker or a partier or even a curser, he put in the hard work, and success usually resulted. By 20 years old, the 1997 Floyd Central grad followed in the footsteps of his father and brother, and built his first contracted home. That one structure turned into a profitable business that brought him praise as a builder in the decades to follow.
Around that same time, he married the love of his life, Andrea, whom he’d dated since middle school, and still worships to this day. Having children took a little longer than expected, but with the help of adoption, a beautiful baby girl became theirs to love. Two boys later completed their family of five.
“I’ve had a lot of things go my way, so I thought I could manage almost anything,” Ty said. “But I couldn’t manage drugs. Most addicts can’t.”
Ty might not fit the perceived stereotype of those with substance use disorder. Hollywood conjures images of the down-and-out criminal, alienated and ready to do anything for their next fix. Ty, clean cut and baby faced, could be found worshipping in the pews of his childhood church or cheering from the stands of his kids’ basketball games.
“If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” Ty said. “It’s super cliché, but it can. I can promise you that.”
Ty acknowledged he’s always had an addictive personality. Be it with building houses or exercising, he likes to win and can push himself to extremes to achieve that. It was his competitive nature that led him to CrossFit training. While Ty’s strength allowed him to excel in the sport, his form didn’t always support stability. Lifting too much without a solid foundation led to a severe back injury in 2019.
When someone close to Ty saw his debilitating pain, they innocently offered him several of their own prescribed Hydrocodone until he could get to a doctor.
“Not only could I walk, I loved it. My brain just reacted to them,” Ty said.
Once he made it to a physician, Ty discovered he needed back surgery. Just a week later, he’d awaken from the operation in agony. For more than 30-days afterward, he could barely move from a prone position. His doctor prescribed more pain meds, noting that if the throbbing continued for more than 90-days he would need to see a pain management specialist for further medication.
But by that 90-day mark, Ty had become dependent. With no prescription and a two-week wait for his pain management appointment, the always active businessman began suffering from withdrawal. An acquaintance to whom he confided offered him relief in pill form. He knew someone who sold their excess Lortabs for $10 a pop. Ty jumped at the chance to not feel awful anymore.
Opiates, like the kind Ty used, have a way of building. Pill after pill creates a wall of tolerance. In order to make it over that barrier and again be pain free, more and more of the substance needs to be consumed.
Even with a prescription, Ty couldn’t find peace without supplementing through other oftentimes illegal avenues. A second surgery a year later helped heal his back and lessen the pain, but by then, he was too far in. In addition to his prescription cost from the pain management clinic, he spent, at times, $1,000 a week on suboxone and other meds.
“For an addict, they say one’s too many and a thousand is not enough,” Ty said. “It’s true. You give me one, dude, and it’s on. My brain changes. It’s not manageable for me.”
Ty’s business began to suffer, as did his relationship with his wife and children. He stayed awake all hours of the night and slept through the day. His demeanor also changed. Anger replaced his playful determination.
Convinced to go to rehab by his family, Ty stayed just three-days before leaving. He returned using, the same as before. In the fall of 2020, his family and close friend staged an intervention. They told him his wife and kids had decided to move out until he sought recovery. Roughly three weeks after they relocated, Ty entered a 30-day inhouse rehab program, paid for by his church.
“If she wouldn’t have moved out, I probably would have come home,” he said. “I was sick enough not to know I really needed it, but I knew we needed to do something.”
Ty’s sobriety started two years and four months ago, the first day he entered treatment the second time around. Life since hasn’t always been easy. Even though relationships continue to improve, trust must be earned again. No longer the owner of his own business, the now 44-year-old heads a custom-building division of a former competitor’s company, albeit under his own name.
Telling his story, he said, keeps him accountable. Recovery has changed the way he sees other people, making him less judgmental and more compassionate. He also looks to help others struggling with substance use.
But, above all else, his wife and children remain his top motivation for maintaining his sobriety.
“I was sick, and I can be sick again real easy. I’m not above it,” Ty said. “I know what’s going to happen when I take it. I know I’m going to lose it all if I do it again. And to me, that’s a pretty big motivation. I don’t want to lose my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.