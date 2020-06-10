CLARKSVILLE — A local nonprofit has worked with hundreds of girls in the community to build their self-esteem, and as it opens a new center, it aims to reach more youth with its mission of empowerment.
BAYA, or Beautiful As You Are, is opening a center in Clarksville to provide an uplifting, safe space for girls. The BAYA Center, 757 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Suite 806 near the Green Tree Mall, will present its open house Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
The nonprofit was founded in 2014 by New Albany resident Tish Frederick. The nonprofit has previously provided services and activities at local schools and nonprofits in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area.
The nonprofit offers a variety of self-esteem building activities for girls 6 to 18, including discussions, art therapy, dance therapy, yoga, breathing exercises and other interactive activities aimed at relieving stress and inspiring confidence. The nonprofit also has invited licensed therapists to talk to the group.
“The whole point is to teach them how to cope with stress in a positive way,” Frederick said.
A decompression room and multipurpose room are among the features of the center. The center will be open with free services every Saturday starting June 20.
The walls are decorated with colorful murals, including one with purple butterflies, and two walls are chalked with inspiring messages — girls will add new affirmations each time they enter the space, Frederick said. The decompression room includes features such as massage chairs, yoga mats and a sensory/stress relief table.
A session involving mirrors has been particularly inspiring, she said. For 60 seconds, they look at themselves in the mirror and write down what they dislike about themselves on a piece of paper and share with the group. Then, they look in the mirror again for 60 seconds and write down at least 15 things they like about themselves.
“That just brings out all kind of emotions, because we aren’t taught that as women to do that,” Frederick said. “So that’s a really powerful session, and a lot of our empowerment sessions are like that.”
Frederick’s 19-year-old daughter, Jasmine Frederick, was bullied when she moved to the area, and as she struggled with her mental health, she began to harm herself.
Jasmine went to Wellstone Regional Hospital in Jeffersonville, but after she left the hospital, Frederick couldn’t find the kind of support group she wanted — one that could help girls like her daughter on a regular basis.
So she formed BAYA, which began with just seven girls from her church. Now, the group serves hundreds of girls each year.
Over the past few months, it’s been tough not being able to present in-person events for the girls, she said. The nonprofit has been providing online Zoom meetings for girls amid the pandemic.
“When we open on Saturday, I think we’ll have a great turnout, and I just hope that people in this area really buy into it, because it’s an awesome program — it really is,” Frederick said.
There is a “no-clique” policy in BAYA, and it’s all about forming a “sisterhood,” Frederick said.
“I say, we’re all sisters, and we all love each other,” she said. “If we see someone alone, we want to bring her into the family. No one’s left out. I think that’s why girls love it so much, because they feel safe here.”
The volunteer-run nonprofit operates mostly with community donations, and the BAYA Center space will be rented out for events to help cover expenses, according to Frederick. The center will limit the number of people in a room at one time to practice social distancing.
Louisville resident Tyler Pope said when she first started attending BAYA sessions in middle school, she had a “bad attitude” and struggled with anger issues, and she didn’t want to go.
But as she continued with the program, she started to enjoy it, and she eventually became a leader in the group. The sessions helped transform her mindset and view of herself, and she has carried that confidence with her as she pursues her passion of DJing.
BAYA provides a space where girls are not judged for who they are, she said.
“It helped me with my confidence, and it helped me as a person to be able to do certain things,” Pope said. “It helped change my mindset and helped me see things a different way.”
The nonprofit’s goal is to help girls “love who they are,” Frederick said.
“We can’t stop the mean people, but I need you to learn how to deal with it and realize you are who you are,” she said. “Our tagline, our catchphrase is ‘you’re more than your reflection in the mirror.’ So I drill in their head all the time, you are so much more than what you see looking back at you, because there’s so much substance in there.”
To learn more about the BAYA Center, go to https://www.bayacorp.org/b-a-y-a-center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.