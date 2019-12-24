SOUTHERN INDIANA – With her laptop open and ready, Rachel Overberg holds up a children’s book and starts to read, changing her voice to match the characters.
As YouTube live broadcasts her reading, Overberg pauses to show the photos to her young audience members and answers questions they post. She challenges them to talk about the theme and message of the story.
The Sellersburg resident knows about the importance of literacy, as she teaches fourth-grade at Clarksville Elementary and also works as a literacy coach. She also knows how many students are YouTube savvy. So, she brought the two together and started a Sunday night bedtime stories series. Now, a few weeks in, interest continues to grow and her audience is expanding.
She said some students don’t get read to every night for various reasons.
“Some of these students, their parents work second shift or they work two or three jobs, so they come home exhausted,” Overberg said. “This is a way I can serve them by stepping in one night a week and reading to their child.”
The original broadcast was at 9 p.m., but moved up to 8 p.m. at the request of students with earlier bedtimes. During the live show, students can type in messages and get answers; however, the recorded show can be watched at any time. She said one student messaged her recently, having binge-watched all her previous broadcasts in one night.
Overberg, who is volunteering her time to do the show, said she is learning as she goes.
“It’s awkward talking to a computer and reading a book. I’ll be quite honest, I’m dyslexic,” Overberg said, adding that she is just now feeling comfortable talking about the subject. “Sometimes I mess up my words. It was a big struggle for me in school, but if students can see that you can get past that and still be successful and you can learn to read even if you are dyslexic. I hope that’s encouraging to them. It doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes. That’s OK. Mistakes are OK.”
She started the initiative quietly, just mentioning it to her literacy group. She later told her classroom and has since shared the YouTube link to all parents at Clarksville Elementary.
She wasn’t sure how popular it’d be and, one night, forgot to do her weekly reading.
“I thought, they’re not going to care. It’s not a big deal,” Overberg said. “Then I go to school the next day, the kids were like, 'Where were you at last night? You didn’t read?' I didn’t realize it was such a big deal to them.”
As she gets used to reading to her laptop, she has encountered new-found fame, among the younger students in her school, who think being on YouTube is for the famous. Others have become tried and true fans, commenting regularly during her live feed. Each week also features a new book, most picked out by the school’s librarian, Amy Keppel-White.
Overberg said early exposure to reading is so important to a child’s education.
“I had read that most of the knowledge we gain comes from reading and and how imperative it is that you read to your children every night,” she explained.
Overberg said she gets just as much as the students do from her reading. She said she enjoyed reading to her son, who is now in college, as he grew up.
“It gives me a sense of pleasure to read to them,” Overberg said. “It’s a feel-good thing.”
To watch Overberg's videos, go to youtube.com and type "Rachel Overberg" in the search bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.