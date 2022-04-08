NEW ALBANY — As the New Albany Housing Authority (NAHA) prepares to redevelop public housing in the Beechwood neighborhood, a resident shares his concerns about the moving process.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds in October to aid in the demolition and rebuilding of the public housing neighborhood on Beechwood Avenue.
Mark Griffin, 63, is retired and has lived in Beechwood’s public housing for six years. He is relying on the Section 8 voucher from the housing authority to find a new place.
The vouchers are part of the federal government’s program to assist those who are low-income, elderly and disabled in affording decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) website.
The recipient of the voucher must find housing that will rent under the voucher program, the website said.
NAHA Executive Director Dave Duggins said that the housing authority is waiting for its application to be approved by HUD before vouchers can be given to the residents. Duggins said they are expecting the vouchers to be approved at the end of April or beginning of May.
Griffin said that he is worried about being able to secure housing once he actually receives the voucher. It is difficult to find a place because a lot of housing complexes are not accepting the vouchers, Griffin said.
While he has found a space in New Albany that accepts the voucher, Griffin said the units are filling up quickly and he is not sure that there will be a vacancy by the time he receives the voucher.
“Everyday is a sprain because you want to get out of here, you want to make sure that apartment’s open over there because if there’s not one by the time I get my voucher I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Griffin said.
He said he was told initially he would receive a voucher in January, then February and then March.
“We’ve been having meetings of when we were supposed to get vouchers… and we were supposed to have gotten our vouchers in March…and never received anything. And each time you go down there and try to ask about the vouchers…they keep putting it off,” he said.
The original plan that NAHA presented to the redevelopment commission in October was to start demolition on the property this March. Duggins said that NAHA is roughly where it thought it would be with the project, having experienced a few expected bumps in the HUD application process.
Regardless of when the vouchers are given out, Duggins said there is a 90-day process of moving people out. The NAHA director said that residents often try to find housing before they are given their voucher, but he said that’s not how the system works.
“As soon as we are awarded that notification we will have an immediate meeting with all of the residents. The vouchers will be issued and we’ll begin the 90-day process of moving folks, helping them locate housing,” Duggins said.
Every resident will be assigned to a NAHA employee who will help them locate housing after the HUD application is approved, Duggins said. They also plan to use a relocation specialist to aid residents in their moves.
Duggins also said there are many facilities in the area that accept vouchers, including new ones being built in Clarksville and Jeffersonville.
Other people have been interested in moving back to their home areas, like Louisville, Duggins said, which is a possibility with the voucher program and not with public housing.
“We understand there can be some nervousness to this process, that’s why there are federal guidelines that we will work through, and we have a good reputation already of relocating people over a period of time, and then also very quickly,” Duggins said.
As some individuals have been able to move out of the housing already, Griffin said he was concerned that some people were getting vouchers and others were not.
Because the application has not been approved, vouchers have not been given to any residents. Duggins said that people in the neighborhood who wanted to remain in public housing have been relocated to other public housing.
In October, Duggins said that he expects about 30% of Beechwood residents to move back into the redeveloped area, though none of them are guaranteed a spot.
Griffin wants to be one of the residents moving back into the neighborhood because of its affordability.
When completed, the public housing complex will go from 114 units to 83 units, with 53 single-family and duplex-style homes and 30 single-family apartments preferred for seniors. There will also be 12 lots on the property that will be sold at a market-rate for ownership.
