NEW ALBANY – The doors may be closed and the signs noting a liquidation are plastering the windows, but the hearts of the workers and owners of the Ben Franklin Crafts store in New Albany are still very open.
After three decades of selling fabric, holiday decorations and craft supplies in New Albany plaza, the location is shutting down.
“I’m just thankful for having these 32 years and they’ve been all good years,” said co-owner Dane Smith. “I want to be appreciative to both my employees and all the people in the community; it’s been a great thing.”
The announcement was made over the weekend on Facebook and some residents will also get a letter in the mail about the closure and liquidation sale ahead.
On Monday Smith and his equally kind co-workers were getting everything ready for the sale. It starts promptly at 9 a.m. Wednesday and ends after everything is gone, including the fixtures. There’s no set closure date at this time.
Popular brands like Melissa & Doug, art supplies, crafting supplies and holiday supplies are all for sale. The discounts will run from 20% to 70%. Everything is on sale. People will be able to use gift cards for the store until its final closure.
“We’ll be here until the last day,” Smith said. “Until it’s all gone.”
Deciding to close was beyond difficult for ownership, and, Smith said, “a lot of tears were shed.”
“It’s never just one thing with something like this,” Smith said. “We have seen a weakening of sales over the last couple of years particularly, cost of business has risen quite a bit with inflation. I’m sure gas prices haven’t helped us anything this year.”
It’s been hard to find adult help to staff the store, too.
“The bottom line is those things all being what they were made it difficult for me to negotiate a new lease I could live with,” Smith said.
The store is at 420 New Albany Plaza. Smith owns it with his wife, Diann Smith, along with his brother, Jeff Smith, and Kristy Smith.
The business is all in the family. His grandfather purchased a Ben Franklin store in Milan, Indiana in 1938.
“Then he opened a second store in Osgood in another small town about 10 miles away,” Smith said. “He died at a young age and my father and mother took over the store in Milan and my aunt took over the store in Osgood.”
It’s been a three-generation run for the family. Joe and Hilda Busteed are the first generation and Wayne and Pat Smith are the second generation.
He brought the concept to New Albany in 1990.
Since announcing the closure on Facebook, there’s been an outpouring of love and support for the store.
“It’s been quite overwhelming,” Smith said. “I was sitting back last night trying to read all the stuff, too many to read, so overwhelming, a lot of people who were past employees who worked here 30 years ago, it was fun to read and support was overwhelming.”
As of Monday afternoon more than 700 people have commented on a Facebook post announcing the closure and more than 1,700 have shared it to their pages.
For Smith, he feels so much gratitude.
“We’ve been a tight-knit family,” Smith said. “I’ve been blessed by my employees, just this business it’s been good to us, we’ve had many, many good years, a little tougher of late. I just feel very fortunate.”
