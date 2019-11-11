JEFFERSONVILLE — A nearly two-year-old attempted murder case is expected to go to trial this morning in Clark County, with the judge, not a jury, tasked with making the call on whether or not to convict the suspect.
Oscar Kays, 81, was arrested in December 2017 after police say he shot and injured Indiana State Trooper Morgenn Evans at a traffic stop in late 2017 before fleeing the scene to his home, where he emerged with a gun when police arrived before being taken into custody peacefully.
His bench trial is set to start today in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, with Senior Judge Steven Fleece presiding as Pro Tempore judge.
ARREST
Court records show that around 7:05 p.m. Dec. 12, 2017, Evans, who had been with the Indiana State Police just over a year, pulled Kays over for an infraction at the intersection of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in downtown Jeffersonville. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test on Kays and was attempting to handcuff him, preparing to take him to the station for a certified chemical test when a "scuffle" broke out at the stop.
Police say Kays pulled out a .22-caliber handgun and shot Evans, grazing his forehead, and then fled in his Silverado pickup truck. Evans returned fire and called for backup. The Jeffersonville Police Department and Clark County Sheriff's Office both responded to the call, locating Kays at his home on Huston Drive just over two miles away from the traffic stop. When they arrived, he emerged with a shotgun but then put it down and was arrested, the News and Tribune previously reported.
Evans and Kays were both treated at the hospital for minor injuries and Jerry Goodin, at the time sergeant with ISP, told media the bullet could have been fatal had it hit just a fraction of an inch from where it was. After receiving treatment, Kays was transported to Clark County jail.
CASE HISTORY
Kays was charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, aggravated battery, a level 3 felony and resisting arrest, a level 6 felony. During an initial hearing, his bond was set at $1 million cash only.
"This is a man who tried to kill a state trooper and he has absolutely no business being out on the street," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune immediately following the initial hearing in 2017.
However, his attorneys soon began to call into question Kays' mental and physical health. In February 2018, a hearing was held on bond reduction due to medical issues; Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams took it under advisement at the time.
In July 2018, defense attorneys filed a joint motion requesting competency evaluations, which was granted, and a notice to use the insanity defense during trial. In May of this year, Kays was released on strict home incarceration by an order from Senior Judge Ciel Blau — he's only allowed to leave his home for court or attorney meetings, or doctors visits.
Although Indiana law gives Kays the right to a jury trial, defense attorneys waived that right at a hearing Oct. 18, requesting a bench trial — one in which Judge Fleece will hear the case from both sides and make the determination alone on any conviction or acquittal. At that same hearing, the defense withdrew the intent to use insanity defense.
Defense attorney Patrick Renn declined to comment on reasons for the bench trial request or insanity defense when asked by the News and Tribune in October, but said that Kays had as of that time not violated any terms of his pretrial release.
Today's proceedings are expected to start immediately following a final motions conference, which starts at 9:30 a.m. The trial may last three days, attorneys previously said.
