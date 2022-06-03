CHARLESTOWN — The #BeckhamStrong Super Benefit is planned Saturday for a Charlestown boy with a rare form of leukemia.
Beckham Goodale was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia after Christmas in 2020.
His mom, Erin Goodale, said he had started complaining of leg pain and was having some some fever on and off. He was tested for all kinds of respiratory illnesses, but everything came back negative.
Norton Children’s Hospital ran some other tests and was able to diagnose the cancer. Beckham will end his treatments next April.
“It has been very hard, he has a sister and she’s taking it hard, she’s struggled,” Erin Goodale said. “It’s getting normal now, just about as normal as it gets.”
The Goodales have support from family and friends, including Amanda Barr who is organizing the event.
Barr said there was a connection to the Goodale family before they met through her daughter who was a classmate of Beckham.
“He just deserves to be a kid, even with him doing better, he’s not living just a regular childhood. It’s not things he should have to go through,” Barr said.”(The event) has become a lot bigger than I even thought it would. I wanted to help in some way and let them have a day to just be worry-free and enjoy it.”
That’s exactly what Beckham said he’s excited about.
He’s looking forward to having fun with his friends in the bouncy house, eating snow cones and seeing Spider Man.
When he is at the hospital, he has a special nickname — Candy Man.
“Because I give candy to the nurses,” Beckham explained.
Attendees will be able to see princesses, super heroes, therapy ponies and eat from food trucks. There will be a raffle and silent auction, with proceeds going to the family.
Families will also be able to use inflatables at the event.
The event is free and will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 11515 U.S. Route 31 in Sellersburg. Full details can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beckham-strong-super-benefit-tickets-270794502647
