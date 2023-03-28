The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis will host its annual Future Presidents of America summer camp this year, one of several presidential sites across the country.
The program, designed for youths between the ages of 13 and 16, will cultivate the qualities that make for great presidents and develop confidence, civil literacy and good citizenship.
Launched in 2015 by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, this program for young leaders is now available at additional national landmarks and historic presidential sites across the country — an initiative taken on by the Presidential Site in an effort to share the success and interest in this unique opportunity for children across the country.
“The Future Presidents of America program is a very beneficial program, it teaches you poise and etiquette and also teaches you how government systems work — and how any system is supposed to work,” said Future Presidents of America alum, Jade Thomas.
Using the American presidency as a lens, the program explores a panoramic view of issues relevant to all leaders across the ages, a news release said. From the country’s heroic 18th century origins to the 23rd president and into the 21st century, the week-long camps engage participants in the amazingly true stories of real people making real choices that impacted the lives of millions.
Applications for the camp, which runs from June 26-30, are now open for Indiana, with other camps at The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois and Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in Nashville, Tennessee.
Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd President of the United States, is the only president from Indiana and was the grandson of William Henry Harrison, Indiana’s first territorial governor and the nation’s ninth president. He is buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
