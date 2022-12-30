GEORGETOWN — Rhonda Benz assumed many roles in her almost 26 years as principal of Georgetown Elementary School.
Leader. Teacher. Cheerleader. Fixer. Friend.
Yet during the final weeks before her retirement on Dec. 22, “Mrs. Benz” added another hat to the many already stacked on her 58-year-old head.
Scavenger hunter.
Her staff led the daily hunts, a network of puzzles, riddles and games that ferreted Benz both inside and outside of the school and into almost every classroom. Here, under an umbrella of fun, the students and teachers spent some one-on-one time with the woman who has become a Georgetown institution.
“I’m leaving my school family,” she said in an interview on the Friday before winter break.
The remaining clue on her last student day led her to a makeshift throne built upon a decorated dolly. On this float, the educator paraded through the student and staff lined hallways to say her final farewells.
Well, maybe not too final. Benz promised to visit.
You can’t quit a calling so easily.
As a fourth grader in a Chicago suburb, Benz knew she wanted to teach. After graduating high school in 1982, she attended Ball State University, majoring in education. Already knowing sign language before college, the young student would specialize in teaching those who were hearing impaired. After completing her degree, Benz accepted a teaching position in Ferdinand. Four years later, she moved to Mt. Tabor Elementary, a school within the New Albany Floyd County School Corp.
A master’s degree in special education expanded her ability to educate others with special needs.
“I felt that’s where my calling was,” Benz said. “That’s where I needed to be.”
But Benz still wanted to help even more students. She decided obtaining her administrative license would be the best way to reach this goal. In 1993, she did just that. The following school year, she became an administrative intern for Georgetown Elementary under Principal David Merry, an educator who was the first principal of Georgetown. He served in this role for 30 years.
“When I came, when people thought of Georgetown, they thought of Dave Merry,” Benz said. “I mean Dave Merry was the institution.”
After one year as assistant principal for Lafayette Elementary School, Benz took over the helm of Georgetown upon Principal Merry’s retirement. Since its inception 56 years ago, the primary school, housed in the old Georgetown High School, had only these two principals.
“When I’m giving tours and I’m talking about the building and I say, ‘Oh, this part in 1954’,” Benz joked, “I always have to stop and go, ‘I wasn’t here’.”
A math whiz would have a hard time figuring out the number of kids the retiring principal influenced during the quarter decade of her leadership. But she credits her staff, in part, for her longevity.
“I would not have been able to do this job for 25 years without having awesome teachers. You just can’t. It won’t work,” she said. “They make my job easy and it’s not an easy job.”
Benz, though, made it a fun job. She relished her time with her students, often times donning elaborate costumes for their enjoyment. Through the years, she’s transformed into, among other characters, the captain of the Titanic, a pirate, a reindeer, toast, the Grinch, and the English accented Queen of Tens.
“That’s what the kids put, ‘my favorite memory of you is when you dress up in costume, when you sing the Friday song’,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve done that was silly.”
With retirement at hand, Benz doesn’t have any plans. She’ll decide what’s next after she cleans her house, she said. The retiree will spend time with Carl, her husband of 32 years, and her two adult daughters, too.
To commemorate her contributions, the staff created a $500 scholarship in Benz’s name to be presented to a Floyd Central senior who went to Georgetown Elementary. She’s also contemplating writing a book about her time as principal. For more than 20 years, the educator has kept a notebook filled with school musings.
Her working title?
“You Can’t Let One Hot Dog Ruin Your Entire Day,” she said, the selection a quote from a past school lunch incident.
As a part of their goodbyes, current students offered suggestions on how she should spend her new free time. Staff compiled the kids’ advice into a keepsake memento for their principal. Top choices included visiting Florida, eating ice cream and sleeping in late.
“One of them was don’t die,” Benz said. “I appreciate that.”
With the new year, Principal Brian Perry takes the Georgetown reins. But Benz’s legacy, just as Merry’s before her, will continue.
“After everybody leaves, I’m going to hide some things around the building so that they remember me for a little while,” Benz said. She showed a stack of photos, all different pics of just her face, smiling while hamming it up. Open a random locker or a desk drawer or even a bathroom cabinet and, in spirit, she may be there.
“Yeah. They’ll find me around,” she said.
