CLARKSVILLE — A new hotel has opened in Clarksville near Lewis & Clark Parkway.
Best Western Plus Louisville North celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday with One Southern Indiana and local officials. The hotel officially opened in early February at 1485 Broadway St.
The hotel is next to the Best Western Green Tree Inn, which is under different ownership.
Paul Drake and Ignatious Netto are the co-owners and operators of the Clarksville hotel.
The hotel offers 72 rooms, including 14 rooms with kitchenettes to accommodate extended stays.
“The rooms are some of the nicest rooms you’ll find in a hotel of its class,” Drake said.
The hotel also offers complimentary hot breakfast, a large meeting room and a fitness center.
An indoor pool is under construction and is expected to be completed before the Kentucky Derby, Drake said.
There were some construction delays during the pandemic, but Drake noted if the hotel had been completed faster, it would have opened “right in the depths of the pandemic.”
“Where we are now opening in the middle of the year, we’re getting the sense that we’re kind of coming out of the pandemic, people are starting to come back out,” he said.
It’s “definitely not 2019, but it’s also definitely not 2020,” Drake said. The hotel saw 20% to 25% higher occupancy than anticipated in the month of March.
“We think the future is very bright...in terms of 2021, it’s probably still going to be a bit muted,” he said. “But we’re already beating our forecast on this property actually.”
The hotel is close to downtown Louisville, and Drake hopes to see occupancy pick up more as events such as trade shows and conventions return.
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman said the hotel will enhance the community.
“There’s always something special about a business that is directly related to the courtesy, care and commitment they make to our community,” he said.
Clarksville Town Councilman Mike Mustain said “hospitality is a vital part of any community infrastructure,” and he noted that the hotel “is right on the edge” of the development occurring in the town.
