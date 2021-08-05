SOUTHERN INDIANA — LifeSpring Health Systems has announced the selection of their new President/CEO, Beth Keeney, DrPH, who will take office following the retirement of current President and CEO Terry Stawar at the end of the year, according to a news release.
Keeney now is executive vice president of Community Health Initiatives and has been with LifeSpring since 2008. She was instrumental in the process of LifeSpring becoming certified as a Federally Qualified Health Center and the continued expansion of primary care services in Southern Indiana.
Keeney’s goals for the agency include the expansion of community health programming in rural areas and the development of strategic partnerships to continue the expansion of affordable health care.
“Access to behavioral health, addiction treatment, and primary care services, is a human rights issue.” Keeney said. “We are going to continue our efforts to grow our service delivery models to ensure patients have access to the services they need, when they need them, regardless of their ability to pay. No one should be without necessary health care.”
Randy Dennison, chairman of the LifeSpring board of directors, said that “throughout her many years of service to LifeSpring, Beth has demonstrated an unyielding commitment to ensuring the availability of quality, comprehensive, integrated services to every individual in every community across LifeSpring’s service area.”
Keeney is a lifelong resident of Clark County and received a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana University Southeast. She received a Doctorate in Public Health from the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University.
She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Indiana Primary Health Care Association and is a member of various committees for the National Association of Community Health Centers, the Indiana Council for Community Mental Health Centers, and the Indiana Rural Health Association.
LifeSpring Health Systems is the state-designated community mental health center in Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, Spencer, and Washington counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 12,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral health and primary care services. To learn more, go to LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.