JEFFERSONVILLE — Changing a light fixture might not require a professional, but Jeffersonville Building Commissioner Larry Wallace worries that too many homeowners and “so-called electricians” aren’t qualified to perform some of the electric work they’re allowed to do under city ordinance.
On Tuesday, the Jeffersonville City Council approved on first reading a proposal backed by Wallace to require a licensed electrical contractor perform installation and alteration for major electrical wiring projects.
Wallace said a licensed electrician wouldn’t be required for minor work, but would be for more difficult efforts like wiring a house, changing a panel or running a circuit to a swimming pool.
A homeowner could apply now for the necessary permits and inspection by signing an affidavit, but Wallace said “that’s not been working very well.”
In fact, there have been some “very dangerous” situations caused by people attempting to install wiring without having the necessary expertise, Wallace said. For example, installing a swimming pool and wiring it correctly is typically not a job for an amateur, Wallace continued.
“They just don’t know enough to be doing it,” he said.
Under the amended ordinance, which was approved 8-0 on initial reading, applicants would have to pay a $70 annual license fee, show proof of insurance and provide their test results from an accredited institute that offers the Masters Electrical Examination. An applicant could also provide an active master electric license in an approved jurisdiction to receive a permit.
The amended ordinance will be changed for second and third readings. Councilman Scott Hawkins pointed out that some of the language in the measure could potentially be interpreted as means to require a permit for simple work.
“I know where you’re coming from and I understand it,” Hawkins said of the amendment. “I think we need clarification on the definition of the terms.”
Wallace agreed and City Attorney Les Merkley said they would clear up the language in the amendment before the final readings.
Also Tuesday, the council approved on initial readings revisions to the city’s zoning code reflecting where drug and alcohol rehabilitation services can be located. The measure also clarifies definitions for in-patient and outpatient treatment.
The vote was tabled Aug. 3 for Councilman Dustin White to meet with Planning and Zoning Director Chad Reischl about some changes to the ordinance.
Based on the regulations, applicants for most all drug and alcohol rehabilitation services would have to appear before the Jeffersonville Board of Zoning Appeals to receive a special exception before they could open in the city.
“They’ll have to go through our process. The neighbors will have to be notified and they’ll have to come to a hearing,” Reischl said of a potential applicant.
