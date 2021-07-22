CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools has selected Bettye Davis Craig as its newest board member after the recent departure of Justin Hansford.
The school board voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to approve Craig as the new member. Her term will last for a year and a half.
She is filling the vacancy left by Hansford when he resigned from the school board in June. Hansford had served on the board since January 2015.
“I’m happy for the faith they have instilled in me, and I will do the best that I can do,” she said.
Craig, 70, has a long history with the school system. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1969, and her children also graduated from the school.
She has four grandchildren in Clarksville Community Schools, and her daughter is a teacher at Clarksville Middle School.
She was active in the school community when her kids were in school in parent-teacher organizations, and she remains active in the alumni association.
Craig goes to a variety of student activities in Clarksville Community Schools, including athletics and performing arts.
“I feel it’s important to be active in the school community, and it’s important to help the administrators, the teachers, but most of all our kids,” she said.
She is from the “finance world,” she said, and she retired from Farm Credit Mid-America.
According to a news release, Clarksville Community Schools Board President Bill Wilson felt all three candidates considered for the position were very “qualified,” and he looks forward to working with Craig.
“Bettye has been involved in all kinds of activities with the school and the community,” Wilson said in the statement. “She has a wealth of experience and knowledge, and she will do very well. We have a good school board and she will be a good addition.”
The board reorganized some positions after the appointment of Craig. April Hauber moved from secretary of the board to vice president, and Lynn Wilson was selected as the board’s secretary.
