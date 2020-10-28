JEFFERSONVILLE — A cloud that’s hung over Jeffersonville for more than a decade is closer to being lifted.
Bids were opened Wednesday for the construction of a downtown interceptor project that should reduce combined sewer overflows. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agreed in August to the plan as a replacement to a canal proposed by former Mayor Tom Galligan’s administration in order to meet a 2009 federal consent decree.
Mayor Mike Moore opposed the canal over cost concerns.
MAC Construction & Excavating submitted the lowest of three bids for the project with a proposal of $18.8 million. The bids were taken under advisement Wednesday and the Jeffersonville Sewer Board is expected to award the contract during its Nov. 5 meeting.
The project is expected to take about two years to complete and will lead to the temporary closures of multiple downtown streets, but officials emphasized it’s an important effort required to keep overflows from reaching the Ohio River.
“It’s a big deal,” Moore said. “It’s going to get the monkey off the City of Jeffersonville’s back with the EPA.”
Overflows often occur during heavy rainfalls, and the EPA can issue consent decrees over municipalities and utilities when they happen frequently. The federal government works with the utility on ways to decrease the overflows, as they can result in contaminated stormwater that runs off into waterways.
Other Southern Indiana municipalities have experienced similar problems. The EPA issued a consent decree for New Albany in 1992, and the city completed several stormwater and sewer projects to address the issues.
A utility can be fined and further action taken by the EPA if it fails to take action to limit overflows.
Moore called Jeffersonville’s interceptor project a “huge team effort” that required input and help from multiple city departments and governing boards.
He also said the project won’t require sewer rate increases.
“We’re going to be saving millions and millions of dollars doing the project this way as opposed to the canal system,” Moore said.
Some of the city’s underground sewer lines date back to the 1800s, and Moore said language will be included in the contract to ensure costs “will not get out of hand” considering the age of some of the infrastructure.
Other city officials also praised the project and touted its importance.
“This is a huge deal for the City of Jeffersonville, and it’s been a long time coming,” Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said.
Councilman Scott Hawkins also didn’t underscore the impact of the EPA mandate and getting the interceptor work underway.
“It’s yet another major, kind of generational project that’s being addressed,” he said.
