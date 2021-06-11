Hobbyists, crafters, inventors, home-based businesses, woodworkers, and artisans from age 12 to 96 recently got an unexpected boost when Maker13 received a $93,000 grant from Impact100 Southern Indiana.
The news reduced owners John and Christy Riley first to appalled silence, then squeals of disbelief and tears of joy when they heard of the windfall.
The Jeffersonville-based non-profit had been first runner-up in Impact100 members’ voting for the 2019 grant that had been awarded to Home of the Innocents. However, when COVID restrictions prohibited Home of the Innocents’ New Albany operation from offering intended services in 2020 and the state removed its funding, the Southern Indiana location was forced to close.
“We appreciated the agency’s efforts in serving families while they were in our community, as well as their transparency regarding the need to follow the grant’s strict requirements,” said Marcia Bickers, president of Impact100’s board of advisers. “They worked with us in good faith by returning these funds.”
That led her to phone the Rileys with the surprise news.
“Inspiring and enabling creativity and imagination” is the motto of Maker13, the community-based workshop that offers tools, training, equipment, and workspace normally not found in homes or sometimes even workplaces. This access makes Maker13 an incubator to help dreams become a reality and potentially connect employers with trained employees, according to John Riley.
World-traveled photographer Patrick Brown knows those benefits firsthand. He took advantage of Maker13’s sophisticated, computer-controlled router and other equipment to transform his van into a small house and mobile lab, enabling him to travel more easily in his work.
Other Maker13 enthusiasts are home-based entrepreneurs, who create part of their items at home and complete them at Maker13 or who carry out the entire project on site. Staffers also assist them with details of setting up a business.
With Impact100’s $93,000 grant, Maker13 will establish “Make Your Move,” a new, continuous program to train and support women-owned businesses. They will also purchase an additional large laser printer, the most popular piece of equipment, and a computer-controlled plasma cutting table for creating designs in metal.
In addition, the grant will expand the non-profit’s Maker Mobile schedule in taking the mobile makerspace to community events and schools. The popular Maker Mobile actually launched Maker13 in 2014 and has visited several states.
“It was the frontrunner of all we offer today,” Christy Riley explained. It housed the wealth of equipment that was driven to scout camps, city fairs, and schools to inspire individuals to be creative. Its mission to bring education to life will now reach a much larger populace, thanks to the Impact100 grant.
Maker13’s facility at 629 Michigan Ave. in Jeffersonville offers general, intermediate, and advanced classes in several areas, such as textiles, sewing, and embroidery; 3-D printing, laser cutting and etching; wood shop basics; vinyl works; welding, metal mill basics, and much more. Youth age 12 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult and may participate in occasional arts and crafts classes.
Training in the use of each piece of equipment is required before people may use them on their own.
“It’s common to have some seasoned artisans with newbies in the same class,” John Riley said. “That not only inspires collaboration but builds relationships,” he added.
The Rileys work closely with Maker13’s six staff members and its board of directors: Josh Hillman, Jason Applegate, Pam Grieb, Mike Ellis, Carman Watkins, and Karen Wesely.
To learn more about classes or equipment, on-site hours, membership fees according to hours of use, or to schedule a Maker Mobile visit, email info@maker13.com or log onto its website at www.maker13.com/maker-mobile. People may also phone (812) 914-7007.
To learn more about Impact100 Southern Indiana, which invites women to combine resources each year to provide a large grant to a non-profit in Clark, Floyd, or Harrison County, log onto www.impact100si.org. Since 2017, Impact100 has awarded $343,000 in grants to area organizations that offer transformational change in their communities.
