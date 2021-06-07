SOUTHERN INDIANA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana announced Monday that the Paul Ogle Foundation is stepping forward to make a matching gift of $150,000. This gift will go toward the youth needing to be served by Big Brothers Big Sisters in Southern Indiana. The additional $150,000 to match this gift must be raised by Dec. 31, 2021. All dollars raised will be restricted solely for use in Harrison, Clark and Floyd counties in Southern Indiana.
Regarding the foundation’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and this campaign, Kent Lanum, president and CEO of the Paul Ogle Foundation, said, “This seemed like our best opportunity to make a transformational grant, over and above our normal giving, in helping Big Brothers Big Sisters to “up their game” in making a bigger impact to help them increase overall participation as well as explore more funding avenues in the region.”
There are currently 78 kids on the Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Indiana waitlist. Funding from this campaign will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters to serve all current matches in Southern Indiana, serve all waitlisted youth, and create sustainable growth for many years in the future.
To kick off this campaign, the Duke Energy Foundation presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana with a $3,400 Duke Energy grant to support the Southern Indiana 1-to-1 Mentoring program. To date, over $23,000 has been raised toward the match goal.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is honored to partner with the Paul Ogle Foundation to maximize its impact in Southern Indiana, a news release noted. “The Paul Ogle Foundation is committed to directly improving the lives of families in Southern Indiana, and we are incredibly grateful for how they’ve chosen to support and recognize the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters. We invite everyone to learn more about this incredible opportunity to make a long-lasting impact in Southern Indiana and to increase the number of families served,” said Gary Friedman, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
Any new cash gifts, made by Dec. 31, 2021, toward the Southern Indiana Matching Campaign qualifies for the Paul Ogle Foundation match. It is strongly recommended that online donations are processed through the unique link on www.bbbsky.org/match. Donations can also be made by check and mailed to the central office:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana
1519 Gardiner Lane, Suite B
Louisville, KY 40218
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and the Paul Ogle Foundation matching gift campaign, visit www.bbbsky.org/match.
