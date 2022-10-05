SOUTHERN INDIANA — Though he has no children and doesn’t plan to, Richard Gensemer is a natural with kids.
The New Albany resident performs magic shows, loves music and arcade games — interests that are shared by his “Little” that he’s mentored for almost five years through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
“It’s been a very gratifying experience for me not to just indulge in my own child-like interests but I also get to share with this guy some things that he would have never gotten a chance to be exposed to if I wasn’t in his life,” Gensemer said.
Whether taking in a movie or playing arcade games at Recbar, Gensemer and his Little enjoy their time together. A friend of Gensemer’s asked him to consider becoming a Big Brother, and after she explained that the requirement is only that the pair meet up twice monthly, he was on board.
“Don’t let the time commitment be something that scares you away from it,” Gensemer said. “At the end of the month it’s hardly anything but you make a really big impact on someone’s life.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters serves around 300 children in Southern Indiana by providing mentoring programs, activities to strengthen family bonds and introducing kids to community resources.
And the organization is in need of more volunteers.
“The main prerequisite we ask for is that you care and you want to help a young person,” said Gary Friedman, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Kentuckiana.
“Folks have all kinds of backgrounds, and all kinds of backgrounds work to be a mentor.”
The organization matches Bigs and Littles based on similar interests. Gensemer said Big Brothers Big Sisters did an excellent job in his pairing, which makes the outings enjoyable for the adult and child.
Concern about time commitment is one of the biggest obstacles the organization faces in garnering volunteers, which is why Big Brothers Big Sisters has marketed the It Takes Two slogan.
It takes two — the Big and the Little — to make for a successful partnership. It also just takes two gatherings a month to meet the organization’s requirement for the program. Those meetings can be an hour or two and are based on activities that are beneficial and entertaining. Enjoying a meal together, reading a book or just hanging out and talking are some of the regular activities Bigs and Littles share.
In Southern Indiana, the Kentuckiana chapter serves Harrison, Clark and Floyd counties.
Studies show that the mental health challenges facing children are sizable, and having a positive influence is one of the best ways to help them, Friedman said.
There is a waiting list in Southern Indiana, as Friedman said the organization is actively seeking new volunteers to help children.
For more information, visit bbbsky.org, or call 502-587-0494.
