From Alaska to New York, America will light up in yellow and red to raise awareness about K-12 education opportunities during National School Choice Week 2021 (Jan. 24-30).
More than two dozen iconic landmarks or notable buildings will light up for the Week, including Big Four Bridge connecting Jeffersonville and Louisville.
The landmarks’ sparkling red and yellow lights will play a role in the safe, socially-distanced festivities for National School Choice Week 2021. Families are invited to capture pictures of the landmarks’ lights to share on social media with the hashtag #SchoolChoiceWeek.
National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world’s largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options.
