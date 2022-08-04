Great Spangled Fritillaries, Spicebush Swallowtails, and Silver Spotted Skippers are just a few of the many species of butterfly you are sure to encounter at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge for the annual butterfly count Saturday, Aug. 6.
Thirty-one species of butterflies were spotted during the previous year’s survey count at the Refuge at the former Jefferson Proving Grounds, 1661 Niblo Rd., Madison.
Those attending should meet at the refuge office at 8 a.m. A $3 donation to the North American Butterfly Association would be appreciated for those participating in the count.
The refuge is especially interested in counting Monarch butterflies, whose populations have recently plummeted. These migratory beauties require native milkweeds to successfully reproduce. The loss of milkweed across the Midwest is one of the primary reasons for their decline.
Survey teams will be divided up based on the length of time participants wish to spend in the field. Some folks may choose to join for the entire day; others may want to make it a half day. Bring water, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks or lunch and binoculars. Butterfly field guides are recommended, but not required. Long pants are also recommended.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) consists of about 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground located in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson counties in southeastern Indiana.
The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides excellent public use opportunities, such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation and environmental education.
The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
