Rob Chapman, Biological Science Technician for Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, will present the history of wildlife conservation and how this history led to the development of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.
The public is invited to attend this free presentation at Ivy Tech in Madison, starting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
The utilization of wildlife resources in North America has a fascinating history of discovery, exploitation, irreparable loss of some species, and remarkable recovery of others.
Chapman will present this history through photos and stories of how a seemingly unlimited supply of wildlife fed, clothed, and fashioned a fledgling nation. He will introduce you to the insightful sportspersons, scientists, and politicians who recognized that unregulated market hunting was devastating the wildlife resources of the North America.
From the late 19th Century through the early 20th Century, these influential citizens forged policies, created agencies and organizations, and enacted laws for the purpose of protecting wildlife and habitats.
Their actions led to an era of ecosystem protection and the recovery of wildlife species abundance and diversity through the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Over time, these actions have become known as the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and ensured that future generations would have opportunities to fish, hunt, and enjoy wildlife in a sustainable manner.
Chapman will highlight how this history resulted in the principles that form the basis of this unique model, explore current and future threats to wildlife conservation, and what we can do as citizens and stewards to help advance the model into the new millennium.
Chapman has over 26 years of experience as a wildlife ecologist with a focus on ecosystem restoration and management. He has worked in a variety ecosystems in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Indiana. He has been at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge since 2016, where invasive plant species tremble at the sight of him and curse his existence.
The Big Oaks Conservation Society is the non-profit support group of the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). Society members work closely with refuge staff to enhance public awareness, use, and appreciation for the natural and cultural assets unique to Big Oaks NWR.
Meetings are the first Monday of selected months at 6:30 p.m. Big Oaks NWR consists of approximately 50,000 acres on the former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG) located in Jennings, Ripley, and Jefferson counties in southeastern Indiana.
The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provides public use opportunities such as hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and photography, interpretation, and environmental education. The refuge has one of the largest contiguous forest blocks in the southeastern part of the state as well as one of the largest grassland complexes in the state, both of which provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities to refuge visitors.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The Service manages the 150-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System, which encompasses more than 550 national wildlife refuges, thousands of small wetlands and other special management areas.
It also operates 70 national fish hatcheries, 63 Fish and Wildlife Management offices, and 81 ecological services field stations. The agency enforces federal wildlife laws, administers the Endangered Species Act, manages migratory bird populations, restores nationally significant fisheries, conserves and restores wildlife habitat such as wetlands, and helps foreign governments with their conservation efforts. It also oversees the Federal Assistance program, which distributes hundreds of millions of dollars in excise taxes on fishing and hunting equipment to state fish and wildlife agencies.
