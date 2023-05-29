KOKOMO — When LeRoy Nail first heard Bigfoot reports in Indiana, he was skeptical.
Maybe the internationally notorious Sasquatch lived in California or Canada, but here? In his home state?
“No way,” LeRoy said. “Our woods are not deep enough. We don’t have enough forests. There was no way that there is a 7-or-8-foot creature out there that nobody has seen.”
That all changed when he attended his first meeting of the Indiana Bigfoot Research Organization over a decade ago.
Its founder, Steve Abney, presented evidence that not only is there one hairy forest dweller here, there are thousands. And Abney claimed to have lived with some of them.
“Well, it didn’t take me too long to realize, hey, he’s telling the truth,” LeRoy said.
Just like that, the Martinsville native was converted from a Sasquatch skeptic to a dyed-in-the-wool believer. Highly intelligent ape-like humanoids roam the Hoosier state, often just out of sight, watching us, Nail said.
Today, the state highway technician leads Indiana’s Bigfoot research group, which has steadily attracted more members over the years. The organization’s Facebook page has over 3,000 followers, making it the largest group of its kind in the state.
Interest in the mythic creature is only growing, according to Nancy Nail, who is married to LeRoy. The two have been invited to give more talks this year at libraries and other venues than ever before, she said.
Considering Bigfoot’s uncontested place in American pop culture, the interest seems natural. Dozens of TV shows and movies can be found documenting enthusiasts hunting for the beast. Bigfoot bumper stickers abound. One Oklahoma lawmaker in 2021 even proposed a bill creating a Bigfoot hunting season.
Even so, it seems more people are willing to actively and seriously believe in the forest-dweller’s existence than in years past, Nancy explained.
“I think it’s more talked about now than it used to be,” she said. “More people believe than they used to, or maybe some people are just a little less intimidated to say something than they used to be.”
During the past 10 years, LeRoy and a dedicated group of researchers have responded to calls from people around the state reporting tall, hairy animals near their homes or unearthly screams from the woods.
LeRoy doesn’t take their word for it. Usually within minutes of receiving a call, he’s in his truck driving — sometimes for hours — to collect evidence and hear first-hand accounts from those who believe they’ve encountered the clandestine creature.
“I want to turn their story into evidence,” LeRoy said. “If we can find something to back that up, then it becomes more than just a story.”
Some of that evidence was recently on display in Kokomo at the Izaak Walton League lodge, where the Nails were invited to talk about their experiences hunting the legendary forest apes.
Two tables in the back held more than a dozen castings of footprints believed to belong to a Bigfoot, each precisely marked with the date and place of discovery.
LeRoy presented photos, videos and audio clips he and others have collected from places like Morgan-Monroe and Yellowwood state forests in southern Indiana. His eyes lit up each time a new clip appeared as he excitedly described what the image meant.
Some pictures showed twisted or snapped trees deep in the woods where a Sasquatch is believed to live. One video showed a tree limb noisily being pulled down far in the distance. No creature could be seen, though.
Despite years of searching and near-encounters, the Nails have yet to see one of the state’s alleged forest dwellers — although they say they’ve seen glowing eyes, presumably belonging to a Bigfoot, in the trees.
Others in the group have been luckier.
While on an outing with the group a few years ago, Debbie Sims says, she came face to face with a Sasquatch while walking in the woods. The two stared at each other for a minute. Then Sims walked away.
The experience was so overwhelming it took the Mooresville resident three days before she told the group about the encounter.
“I was processing it,” Sims said. “Did I see what I really thought I saw?”
That’s the question most people put to members of the Bigfoot group, Nancy noted. Do they really think they saw a giant, mythical creature out in the woods?
“When you say something, most people will still just kind of shrug it off,” she said. “You can’t take it personally. There’s nothing I can say to you to make you believe.”
For the Nails, each story, strange footprint and grainy photo only deepens the mystery surrounding Bigfoot’s presence in Indiana. And after years of searching, that mystery has become almost more interesting than the beast itself.
“We don’t have the answers,” LeRoy said. “All I can give you is some questions, because that’s all we have.”
