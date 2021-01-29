SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Southern Indiana lawmaker is pushing for legislation she says could help bridge a gap in barriers to birth control for women, but she said even more is needed to help women with mental health or substance use issues avoid unintended pregnancies.
Rep Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, co-authored Indiana House Bill 1379, which if passed would allow pharmacists to prescribe and provide oral and patch contraceptive medication without a doctor’s visit. It was referred to the Indiana Senate Committee on Public Health Jan. 14 but does not have a hearing scheduled.
If approved, Fleming said the move would allow women greater access to control over their reproductive health by removing barriers such as transportation and child care needed for a doctor’s visit.
But it would just be one part in the fight for preventing unintended pregnancy. Fleming, also a recently-retired OB/GYN, said some with more serious mental health or addiction issues may not be able to get there.
“The bill is introduced and hopefully will be heard...that’s good for the motivated individual, the individual who can go to a pharmacy and on the spot get birth control,” she said. “But again that’s not going to help a lot with a woman in the grip of a drug crisis.
“We need to continue to support those women who are pregnant who have substance use disorders but we also need to help them not get pregnant in the first place. They know they are not at a good point in their lives to care for a child.”
She there need to be more points of contact where a woman could get access, before she’s seven months pregnant with a child she may not be prepared to care for at that point in her life.
This could include screening questions at places like syringe service programs, drug treatments centers, the emergency room and post-partum units at hospitals. She also said mobile health units could be a great resource.
“We know that if your thinking is not straight, when you’re in the grip of a drug addiction, your primary focus is not on making an appointment and going to a providers’ office, sitting in that office and getting birth control,” Fleming said. “So we have to take it to them, we have to go where they are.”
She said the best outcomes with pregnancy come with very early prenatal care, and that “along with drug use there’s certain things like HIV and hepatitis that certainly can affect babies,” Fleming said. “The earlier we can identify women with those infections, the better the outcomes for the babies.”
Beth Keeney, senior vice president for Community Health and Primary Care Services at LifeSpring Health Systems, said that while access to reproductive health is a long-standing issue — especially in more rural areas — “one of our priorities as a health agency is making sure we’re doing our part to make available equitable access to reproductive health care regardless of the ability to pay.”
“So in terms of the scope, it is really hard for folks — especially those who might be uninsured or underinsured or who work a lot of hours — to be able to access care from 9 to 5 business hours, access it in a way that is financially viable for them, and access it at locations that provide high quality evidence-based care.”
Although birth control pills are still the most common form of hormonal contraceptive for women, “sometimes even for the most compliant person it’s difficult to remember to take a medication every day,” Fleming said. Longer-term prevention such as a small implant in the arm — a quick, minimal procedure — may be best, she noted.
“It doesn’t require a pelvic exam, [it is] no more difficult than rolling up your sleeve and having a little anesthetic and an implant placed,” she said. While more expensive than pills or hormone patches, it’s something the systems that subsidize healthcare for uninsured or underinsured need to consider, she said.
“The cost of unintended pregnancies with drug abuse far exceeds that,” she said. “We spent $280 million in Medicaid dollars on prenatal care and delivery services in 2018. If we can retrieve some of that by providing birth control for women who want it...as someone who has worked with these women in the hospital and in the emergency rooms, they desperately want it.”
It’s something Amanda Davis-Houchen, a nurse practitioner at LifeSpring Integrated Health Systems can attest to — she works with women in active addiction and or with mental health issues on a regular basis.
“I would say almost 100% of patients when [I] talk to them and say ‘what is your contraceptive method,’ and they say ‘nothing,’ and I follow that up and say ‘are you looking to have a baby or do you want to prevent pregnancy?’ They almost all say that they’re looking to prevent pregnancy,” Davis-Houchen said.
“Most of these ladies absolutely do want birth control but they’re relying on us to ask them because they have so many other needs, I think it kinds of gets pushed to the back burner.”
She added that if health care workers wait for the women to be in an ob/gyn office or Planned Parenthood or a family practice for care, “we kind of missed the boat.”
In her office, she tries to build rapport and trust with the patients, some of whom may be mistrustful due to previous bad experiences with health care, she said. Other times they may avoid it to hide signs of drug use such as track marks.
“I think they delay care for a variety of reasons and so that is what makes those touch points any time they do seek care so important,” Davis-Houchen said.
She said often she hears from women who are receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder who say they want to have a tubal litigation — or “get their tubes tied” — to prevent pregnancy, but Davis-Houchen said this can be an especially difficult process to navigate.
“A lot don’t seek prenatal care until almost delivery — 34, 36 weeks before we ever engage them in any type of prenatal care,” Davis-Houchen said. “If they’re starting prenatal care at that point, they’ve missed the opportunity to be able to sign the consent and do the steps required to do their tubal before they leave the hospital. Once they leave the hospital it is extremely difficult to get them back in because of child care, because of transportation, because of addiction, a lot of things.
“So we need to look at the barriers surrounding that to get done. I think we need to start having these conversations on reproductive health and make it the new normal. It’s definitely time for health care as a whole to start to think about women and their reproductive needs.”
