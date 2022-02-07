INDIANAPOLIS — A bill eliminating the state’s juvenile youth offender camp passed unanimously out of the Senate Family and Children Services committee Monday after previously passing unanimously through the House Chamber.
The bill would allow the Department of Correction to dissolve its youth offender boot camp at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in Madison County and integrate it into the rest of the facility. The Pendleton camp is the state’s only paramilitary and therapeutic boot camp, according to the Department of Correction.
“They’re obsolete, they’re not evidence-based programming,” Senate sponsor Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said. “It frees up resources for rehabilitation or treatment centers… statistically, we found that (boot camps) really don’t have the effect on children that we thought we did in the past.”
Ford said that at Pendleton’s boot camp the recidivism rate was 40% compared to under 30% for other juvenile programs.
Margaux Auxier, the executive director of legislative services with the Department of Corrections, said that the boot camp “originally” had 94 children and now had less than 10. Auxier didn’t specify when the camp started.
“What we’ve found with our evidence-based practices is that there really needs to be a lot more treatment involved and less of the military aspect,” Auxier said.
Auxier said the Indiana Code needed to be changed to provide this change.
Though some children he worked with asked to join the boot camp, Joel Weinke, a staff attorney with the Indiana Public Defender Counsel, said moving to evidence-based rehabilitation was the better move to provide children with the drug treatment, therapy and education they needed.
The second part of the bill places caps on facility charges for inmate calling in any correctional facility, whether a prison, local jail or juvenile detention. The fees will be in line with federal caps on calling.
“Sometimes I wish my clients wouldn’t use the phone as much as they do – it gets them in more trouble,” Weinke said. “But they need to be able to reach out to their families and loved ones and to maintain that communication.”
Weinke said he hoped future legislation would provide two free 10-minute phone calls weekly for juveniles.
“The worst of the worst might be going on in the facility… and (if) staff is not address that they can reach out to those family members to try to address that concern,” Weinke said.
