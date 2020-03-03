INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana House bill amendment that would extend syringe service programs in the state for another year has passed the Senate and is heading back to the House for a final vote.
Indiana HB 1182, authored by Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, was originally drafted to modernize decades-old statute language related to HIV and to establish the terms of overdose and suicide fatality teams. It passed the House on Jan. 28 and was amended in February to add language extending the syringe service programs, after a Senate bill failed to achieve this.
A Senate committee passed the amendments in late February and on Tuesday, the full Senate approved the bill 36-14 with its amendments; the measure now heads back to the House for a vote on the revised bill.
"I'm excited about where the bill is," Clere said when reached by phone following the vote. "I was glad to see such a strong vote in the Senate. And I am grateful for the support of our local senators, namely Senators [Chris] Garten and [Ron] Grooms who voted for the bill."
Both senators had voted against Senate Bill 207, which would have repealed the sunset of the exchange programs. The House bill amendment extends the expiration for syringe programs to July 1, 2022 — a year past the current expiration.
"I'm glad we were able to get to this point and agree on a compromise that will allow a very important conversation about syringe service programs to continue," Clere said. He previously told the News and Tribune such passage could allow lawmakers to look at how to proceed with the future of the programs beyond 2022.
Although it still has to go back to the House, Clere said he plans to file a motion for concurrence with the new language, which he expects to pass.
"I'm confident that the concurrence motion will be adopted," he said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said if the bill passes and is then signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the entire thing will be a "big public health win."
Clark County's syringe service program, which opened in early 2017, is one of nine in the state. Clients can go there to exchange used needles for clean ones, get health resources such as free testing and learn about recovery options.
Yazel and others have testified in legislative committees that the programs have been crucial to stopping the spread of intravenously-transmitted disease, health complications from drug use and overdose deaths — and they didn't want to see the program ended.
"It's a big deal to us because it helps so much of our programming," Yazel said, adding that he has high hopes the bill will be approved. "If we knew we're coming to the end of a program, that's a whole other issue, how we would transition all these clients away from the syringe exchange. This lets us be so much more effective with our programming and do some initiatives without the threat of a deadline."
He said if the bill were to be voted down, Clark County would return to the way things were before the syringe exchange.
"I think we'd go back to less people entering recovery, less people getting tested, more HIV, more needle sharing," Yazel said.
The main crux of Clere's original bill was to update outdated language pertaining to HIV, some written in the 1980s when the illness was recently discovered and much less understood.
"It was really antiquated with 1980s language talking about HIV," Yazel said, "and so just updating that kind of helps to decrease stigma and hopefully increase people's willingness to be tested and things like that."
Additional provisions of the bill include the study of overdose and suicide deaths to determine what steps can be taken to decrease them, and protocols on how to respond to "needle sticks" healthcare workers may encounter on the job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.