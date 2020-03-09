INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation that could add two additional circuit courts to Clark County’s overburdened system is making its way through the statehouse, but legislators must come to an agreement on terms for it to make it out.
Indiana Senate Bill 256 is heading to conference committee, after the Senate voted this week to dissent the amendments passed by the House when it had the bill.
As written now, the bill would add a fifth and sixth circuit court in Clark County, the judges for which would be elected in November 2022 and take office the following January. The legislation also calls for a study in even-numbered years into county courts across the state, to “review, consider and make changes, recommendations for new courts, new judicial officers and changes in jurisdiction” of existing courts.
Data from the Indiana Weighted Caseload Management System has put Clark County high on the list for the past several years for counties in most need of new courts. The most recent information shows that in 2018, the county needed a total of 10.43 judges based on caseload; it did and still has eight. This means that on average, the four courts had 30 percent more work to do than what they were staffed for; the state average was 7 percent.
Numbers were slightly higher in 2017, with the Clark County courts being 38 percent understaffed for caseload.
Vicki Carmichael, Clark County Circuit No. 4 judge and Clark County presiding judge, previously testified at the statehouse in 2017 in favor of the new courts following a summer study committee which showed their need.
“I think it will make a huge difference in the way the court system in Clark County does business,” she told the News and Tribune in 2019.
Although the idea of new courts needed in Clark County has gained bipartisan support, legislators have differed in their feelings on how and when the new judges would be put in position. During the 2019 session, House Bill 1155 was poised to achieve the same effect of adding two new courts, but failed to make it out of the conference committee at the end of the session.
Some legislators had argued for getting the courts in place as quickly as possible, and appointed by the governor. Others had disagreed, saying that an elected position appointed for almost a full term wasn’t democratic.
The current version of the bill calls for the judges to be elected in 2022 and take office in 2023. But Indiana Sen. Chris Garten, who sponsored the 2019 house bill, and co-authored this year’s Senate bill, said the details have changed throughout. His stance, now and last year, has been that the judges be appointed sooner rather than later, for the remainder of the term.
“There’s a need now,” he said. “Where I come from is that we address these things as fast as possible and the only way we can do that is through an appointee.
“It seems strange to me that we ranked [among] the highest in the state based off of the 2017 summer study and now we’re going to wait five years to give the taxpayers a more efficient courts system. I just don’t think it makes sense.”
