A Republican-backed bill that would make it easier for Hoosiers to access birth control advanced 86-12 from the House on Monday and now heads to the Senate.
House Bill 1568, authored by Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control to people 18 and older without an appointment. That includes contraceptive patches, as well as birth control pills and rings.
The measure would require additional training for pharmacists, who would also provide birth control-seekers with a self-screening risk assessment tool and referrals to their primary care providers for follow-up.
“This is about access to birth control in a safe, responsible manner for women,” said Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville, a retired OB-GYN and bill co-author. “The implications down the road are huge.”
She added that women with unintended pregnancies are more likely to have no or limited prenatal care. Their children are more likely to suffer intellectual and health difficulties, as a result.
“It is safe. Pharmacies are far more convenient for women. They’re often open on weekends, holidays, evenings — when most women are working,” Fleming said. “It’s not uncommon at all for us now to seek the convenience of a pharmacy when we want an immunization. Let’s make it as convenient for women to get birth control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.