SOUTHERN INDIANA — It now anchors a busy downtown New Albany street, but Jenny Watson literally cooked up the idea for The Elderberry Co. in her kitchen.
Sweetened with raw local honey, Watson's Elderberry syrup is a concoction that boosts the immune system. It's especially popular during winter months, as people look for ways to ward off illness.
Trying to keep her son healthy was the reason she created her syrup.
“My son was experiencing a lot of ear infections his first winter, so Elderberry syrup was a natural way to keep him out of the doctor's office,” Watson said.
Eager to share the remedy with friends and family, she posted about the success of the homemade syrup on Facebook. The requests poured in, as people were eager to try the syrup.
Soon Watson had so many orders that she decided to sell the syrup at the local farmers market, and eventually rented space at a community cooperative to produce the product. The popularity of her Elderberry recipe made Watson realize she needed her own storefront, but the former stay-at-home mother needed some help and advice.
She was referred to the Indiana Small Business Development Center, where Watson met with experts who aided her in figuring out her financials and plan for her shop. They encouraged her to apply for a low-interest loan through the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, which she eventually received.
The money helped her obtain her Pearl Street space, and Elderberry Co. took off to another level.
“It was really a game-changer because because I had a physical presence where I could make my syrup, sell my syrup and ship my syrup to customers all over the country,” she said.
Without organizations like ISBDC, which is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Watson said stories like hers would be just about impossible. A small business owner can have a great idea, but they often need guidance when it comes to opening an operation, she continued.
And there's legislation in the works that could help small businesses grow and prosper.
A desire to improve one of the major SBA loan programs brought a Democrat and a Republican together, as U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, have introduced measures to aid with funding needed to launch establishments like Elderberry Co.
The bipartisan effort includes two bills aimed at improving SBA's 504 loan program.
“The SBA’s 504 loan program provides long-term, fixed-rate loans for financing fixed assets. 504 loans are most often used for expansion and cannot be used for working capital, inventory, or repaying debt,” Klobuchar and Young explained in a joint statement about the legislation.
One of the measures, the 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act, would increase and streamline oversight of the program. The senators believe it would help small businesses modernize and recover from the pandemic.
The other bill, the 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act, would update the program and increase manufacturers' opportunities to access affordable capital for major investments like machinery.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating about two-thirds of new American jobs and generating nearly half of U.S. economic activity,” Young said. “In Indiana, the SBA’s 504 loan program has led to more than $1.8 billion in expansion financing and has saved or created tens of thousands of Hoosier jobs.”
Bolstering oversight and improving efficiency in the 504 program will help small businesses succeed, Klobuchar said.
“Small businesses are key to a strong economy, and as we round the corner of the pandemic, the SBA’s 504 Loan Program can provide crucial support as they create the jobs of tomorrow,” she said.
More than 99% of businesses in Indiana are considered small and they employ about 1.2 million people. The pandemic has highlighted how important those businesses are to communities, and the SBA has helped many stay afloat.
“Nationwide, we have seen an unprecedented response to our SBA COVID relief programs,” said Laura Schafsnitz, a spokesperson with SBA's Indiana district office.
During the 2020 fiscal year, SBA approved backing for over $663 million in 504 micro loans for Indiana businesses.
“These loans were through traditional SBA loan programs which provide access to capital to entrepreneurs looking to start, grow and expand their small businesses,” Schafsnitz said.
