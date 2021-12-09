JEFFERSONVILLE —Clark Memorial Health announces that Dr. Benjamin Bjerke has joined Clark Orthopedic, Spine and Sports Medicine and his focus is exclusively on spinal care.
Bjerke has trained in minimally invasive spine surgery, cervical disorders, degenerative spinal conditions, trauma and post-traumatic conditions, tumors, infection, and complex and revision spine surgery. He uses modern surgical technology, including minimal access surgery techniques, stereotactic computer-aided navigation, and motion-preserving procedures.
Bjerke is board-certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon and has a combined Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Spine Surgery Fellowship from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He completed his residency at Cornell University and received a Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University both in New York City.
Bjerke is published in Spine, The Spine Journal and other peer-reviewed journals. He has served as a volunteered surgeon on three medical missions to Ghana, Africa treating severe spinal deformities. He serves as team physician for the US Ski Team and cares for several Olympic gold medalists and world champions in freestyle skiing.
“I lead an active lifestyle myself and I understand the importance that my patients place on getting back to the lifestyle they want to pursue,” Bjerke said. “Ultimately a plan of care is created based on the patient’s goals.”
“I welcome Dr. Bjerke to our incredible group of orthopedic surgeons,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “The community will benefit from Dr. Bjerke’s cutting edge skills in spinal care and surgery. His high-quality skills support Clark Memorial Health’s mission of making communities healthier.”
Bjerke will provide services in spinal care. He is accepting appointments for January at Clark Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medicine. To schedule an appointment at our Jeffersonville location, call 812-282-8494 or in Scottsburg call 812-752-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.