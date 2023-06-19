NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Parks Department held its 10th annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Silver Street Park. The event celebrated Black culture and history with music, games, bounce houses, 3-on-3 basketball, educational activities and more.
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19 each year, commemorates the day enslaved Black people in Texas learned they had been freed. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and issued general order three, which announced freedom for the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state. This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Today, the holiday symbolizes freedom for many Black Americans and serves as a reminder of the strength and accomplishments of the Black community over adversity. Juneteenth has been celebrated across the nation for decades and became a federal holiday in 2021.
Food trucks set up outside offered bites such as fried chicken and cotton candy from local Black-owned restaurants including Big Momma’s Soul Food Kitchen and Mrs and Mr Cotton Candy. Inside, booths from Black-owned vendors offered a mix of handmade products for sale. Children enjoyed activities like cornhole, giant Jenga and ring toss.
Cara Smith was one of the attendees at the event, along with her daughter, Zara. Smith said to her Juneteenth means freedom, ambition, community and coming together for a good cause. As a parent, she said, she appreciates the effort to educate about the holiday because it helps her child learn.
"They didn't teach it in schools, so I didn't really know much about it," Smith said. "Being able to celebrate us and our culture, it's teaching her, as well."
Smith said she believes the recent controversy in the U.S. surrounding the teaching of critical race theory and identity in schools is unfortunate.
"History is history, and I feel like all races can benefit from learning not even just about Black culture but about any type of culture," she said.
Hiding what happened in the past is not conducive to creating a better future, she said.
"Knowledge is power," Smith said. "You can make a lot of change just by trying to know better because if you know better, you do better."
Alexandria Williams is the owner of Krafty Keys LLC in Clarksville. Williams showcased her work at the festival, offering keys, keychains and more with quirky, fun designs.
The recognition of Juneteenth is long overdue, she said.
“It’s something for us African-Americans to be celebrated and appreciated,” Williams said.
Hera Ewing, manager of Big Momma’s Soul Food Kitchen in Louisville, said Juneteenth is a recognition of the Black community’s role in history and culture. Big Momma’s offers traditional soul food, including mac and cheese, collard greens and barbecue ribs.
“It’s important to acknowledge that we didn’t start here,” Ewing said. “We’ve come a long way but we’ve still got a long way to go, but just showing up and sharing our part of the culture — when a community asks, we come.”
Big Momma’s came all the way from Louisville to take part in the event Saturday, even closing down their store for the occasion.
“I think it’s important to not look at it for the money or how many people, but just come and be a part and inspire people and let them know that people are human,” Ewing said. “At the end of the day, we’re all human.”
Ewing said it’s important for people of all races and backgrounds to learn about one another and to express themselves, not only on Juneteenth but every day. While history is important, she tries not to focus on the hardship, she said, instead focusing on progress and teaching future generations the importance of unity.
“We’ve had to fight a tough fight coming along the way to be Black and proud and stand out and know that you’re important,” she said. “Just teaching the new generation to carry on because it’s not easy.”
