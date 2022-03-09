FLOYDS KNOBS — Students at Floyd Central High School received a hands-on opportunity to tour Army aircraft and speak with military personnel about possible career paths.
Black Hawks from the helicopter squadron at Fort Knox landed Wednesday at Floyd Central. Students in the school’s JROTC and U.S. History classes had the chance to see the helicopters and to speak with crews.
Lyn Akermon, naval sciences instructor at Floyd Central, said the visit not only allowed students to learn about potential careers, but it was also a “golden opportunity" for students to learn about the importance of STEM classes.
A medic helicopter allowed students to learn about potential medical careers.
“All of this is about opportunities,” Akermon said. “The big thing with these helicopters — it's a reserve unit. Some of the soldiers out there are full-time, active duty, but some of them are in the reserves, so they work civilian jobs and do this as a part-time thing.”
Sgt. Nicholas Malek from the Army Aviation unit at Fort Knox was among the service members talking to students during the visit by the Black Hawks. In addition to inviting students to sit inside the helicopter, he let students try on gear such as an aviation flight helmet and survival vest.
“So we’re out here to kind of promote what we do and help Army recruiting,” he said. “It’s not very often that they get to have a helicopter and have people who are doing the job out here talking to them. So we’re talking them through what it’s like to be a crew chief, what it’s like to be a pilot.”
Malek said they were also providing information about civilian education offered through the Army, including training to work on aircraft.
“So we're making sure people are aware of some of the opportunities that exist,” he said.
Lt. Brad Baxter, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Knox, was among those speaking with students about the medevac helicopter and the medical aspect of their jobs.
“We’re hoping to get future solders within our unit, specifically crew chiefs and medics,” he said. “I think the best way we’ve learned is to actually have our equipment, the Black Hawk — for them to get the hands-on experience.”
Sgt. Phillip West, a local Army recruiter, said the visit allows students not only to see the Black Hawks but to “give the reserve units down at Fort Knox some exposure.” Many live in the local area and work at Fort Knox part-time, and joining the Army Reserve has helped train for jobs and pay for school.
“We like to bring the kids in to see that’s an option for them in the future,” he said.
Tyler Redden, a freshman at Floyd Central, said he appreciated the opportunity to see the Black Hawk aircraft. He is a freshman in JTROC, and he hopes to enter the military.
“I’ve gotten to see stuff I never thought I would ever see, like the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter,” he said. “I sat in the gunner seat of an assault helicopter, and I also got to wear the gear, which was awesome.”
“Black Hawks are awesome, and so are the people who fly them,” he said.
Connor Hunt, senior at Floyd Central, said it was a good experience “to see something that you don’t get to see every day.” He is an JROTC student, and he has already enlisted in the U.S. Marines.
“This is something we’re actually really fortunate to be able to do,” he said. “A lot of schools don’t get to do this.”
Peyton Atkins, freshman at Floyd Central, said he enjoyed the experience, particularly since he plans to join the military.
“It’s kind of cool being in a helicopter from the military firsthand, especially going in the front and the back,” he said. “Whenever you want to join the military, it’s kind of cool to actually see that stuff not only firsthand but also talk to the people who run the stuff.”
