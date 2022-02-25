NEW ALBANY — It would probably surprise most of us to know that despite the fact that Indiana was a free state from its conception, in the 1800s, there were at least 175 slaves in Indiana.
Federal and state laws made slavery a violation of the state constitution. Even more shocking is that slavery continued openly in Indiana for at least another 40 years.
It is easy to assume that once an enslaved freedom seeker was able to cross the Ohio River into Indiana, a “non-slaveholding state”, that freedom was secure and the person was free to come and go without problems. Pam Peters’ study of antebellum conditions in Indiana for those seeking freedom validates the continuation of the struggle for freedom upon arriving in Indiana. Local state and federal laws worked against African-Americans, whether enslaved or free, to keep them from remaining in Indiana and making any social, political, or economical advancement.
Citizens of Floyd County had many different views about slavery. The economy was dependent on the south because of the riverboat industry. Many believed the Union should be preserved at all cost, even if it meant accepting slavery. New Albany’s anti-Black bias is evidenced by the many articles published in the local papers during the antebellum years. There were numerous “slave catchers” in Floyd County looking to collect a bounty for capturing a runaway. Even free Black people were not safe and often times were caught and sold into slavery.
African-Americans who were free and living in Floyd County knew the struggle was real. There were many requirements based on the color of their skin. They had to register with the local authorities, pay a bond of $500 as a security of good behavior in the event they became a burden to the community, and if they lived within New Albany city limits, they were generally forced to live in designated areas of the town. Pam Peters notes that they were denied rights and privileges and suffered under constant scrutiny and degradation. Racism was rampant. And despite all this, freedom seekers continued to arrive.
Even free African-Americans in Floyd County experienced a continuous struggle with racism. In 1841 the African Church in West Union was burned to the ground. In 1862, the church was robbed. In 1865, during a worship service, White citizens fired guns at the church. They were asked to leave by the worshipers. Instead, they came back drunk and started shooting again. This time the congregants returned shots. One of the church members had his finger shot off. No one was arrested but the judge encouraged both sides to be more tolerant.
The spokesman for many who held the same anti-Black bias was John B. Norman, editor of the New Albany Daily Ledger for more than 20 years. The paper had a reputation for its anti-Black bias. Norman had a knack for ridiculing the African-American community as well as reporting on any unpleasant activities that took place there. His attitude and hostility gave the many readers a distorted picture of New Albany as a place that held Black people in low esteem. He was also known to incite White citizens against the Black population by instilling fear that they would lose their jobs due to the influx of blacks. In addition, Norman made sure that the paper did not print any positive information about African-Americans. As a general rule, he printed only bad news.
The growing racial tension during the decade before the Civil War, coupled with the attempts made to keep the black population under control, continued to mount.
Union troops moved through the south, freeing slaves with more of them crossing state lines to reach Indiana. Many arrived under deplorable conditions and in every stage of hunger and sickness.
On July 22, 1862, the New Albany Daily Ledger reported that two White men had been shot at the hands of one or more African-Americans the previous night. One of them died. The Ledger blamed it on the “unhappy conditions of the country and the discussions in Congress of the rights and wrongs of Negroes.” The racial difficulties in New Albany exploded during the race riots of 1862.
Years of anti-Black bias and slanted reporting from the Ledger caused of the eruption of emotions that set off deadly race riots. Two African-American men were captured on Market Street and were beaten terribly. They were able to escape with their lives but a few hours later two more were attacked with stones and clubs and were beaten so badly that one of them died. Numerous Black people in the city were beaten with clubs, bricks, and rocks. Today, a historical marker commemorates the site at the Israel House on Main Street where a Black man was beaten but escaped.
The mob pursued him to the house, but Mrs. Israel barred the doors and refused to allow the crowd to enter. Before the day was over, houses had been burned, vineyards, farms and gardens destroyed, many African-Americans were beaten and three were dead. At least 30 Black families left the city because of the riots.
There were numerous other racially motivated incidents that occurred during and after the Civil War in New Albany, some of them which nearly erupted into full scale riots. The day after Christmas in 1865, race riots occurred in Jeffersonville, and fighting was reported in Corydon several days later.
New Albany’s free Black community provided an opportunity for those who came secretly and attempted to blend in and become a part of the community. Most who arrived headed further north just as soon as they could get out of town. Others pursued freedom for themselves and their loved ones by attempting to purchase it through the Floyd County court system. These freedom seekers risked everything, even at times their lives, to live free from the scourge of slavery.
