NEW ALBANY — While Town Clock Church’s connection to the Underground Railroad has garnered New Albany national attention, not everyone who lived in the city during the slavery era was welcoming toward Black freedom seekers.
Local historian and author Pam Peters stumbled upon the stories of one of the darkest moments in New Albany’s history while combing through newspaper articles from the time period. The harrowing tales of a race riot that spanned multiple days and resulted in the deaths of at least three Black people were largely buried in the city’s history, but Peters felt an obligation to recognize the ugly truth of the mob violence.
“I couldn’t believe it. I thought, you know, a community wants to be remembered as a good place to live. It wants to be remembered for its positive aspects, and this is just a really bad mark on our New Albany community,” she said.
Thanks primarily to the work of Peters and Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale, the 1862 race riot, and the actions of one White business owner, will be remembered for years to come. In 2012, they led an effort that resulted in the placement of an Indiana State Historical Marker at the site of the former Israel Boarding House at 142 West Main St.
Summer of violence
As the marker describes, 1862 saw violence committed against Black people in midwestern cities like Chicago, Toledo and Cincinnati. New Albany was no different.
In fact, tensions were high well before that summer. Peters said there were accounts of other riots in the area before 1862, including a major clash in 1860.
“The sheriff warned people that they had to start obeying laws and not start these riots and it was mostly because more and more African Americans, both slave and free, were crossing the river and coming into New Albany,” said Peters, who is the author of “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County”.
It’s believed that the July 1862 riot spurred from an incident that occurred near Fairview Cemetery. Peters said a group of White men were leaning against a fence when a few Black men passed by. The Whites began calling the Black men names, and a fight broke out that left one of the White men dead.
Some of the exact details remain unclear. Some newspapers in the area at the time essentially downplayed the ensuing riot, stating that no one was killed and that reports of violence were exaggerated. But other stories concluded at least three Black people died and several others were injured at the hands of White mobs that went through New Albany wreaking havoc.
“Everywhere they went they got more and more crowds together and the White population just went everywhere in New Albany looking for African Americans, who they then threw bricks and stones at,” Peters said.
It’s likely several more people died than the three that were reported.
The Israel House
About 30 years before the riot, Andrew and Mary Israel had moved to New Albany from Ohio.
There were clues that the couple were abolitionists. Andrew Israel testified in court in 1851 on behalf of a freed Black woman who was fighting against the state’s Exclusion Act.
The couple operated a boarding house at the West Main Street site. Andrew had died a few years prior to the 1862 race riot, but Mary continued to operate the boarding house. She would find herself in the midst of the turmoil, and a decision she made to protect a Black man fleeing almost certain death is the reason why a marker is located in front of the former boarding house today.
“As this group of marauders was passing by her on Main Street, there was an African American man being chased by a crowd of Whites, and he knew he could find safety at the house,” Peters said.
“She admitted him and barred the door and saved that man because he probably would have been another fatality.”
Challenges of freedom
Several Indiana cities along the Ohio River grappled with racial tensions during the 1850s and 1860s as Black people sought refuge across the border from Kentucky, which was a slave state.
The Town Clock Church, now known as Second Baptist Church, was a link in the Underground Railroad, but the help provided by the parishioners wasn’t exactly hidden. Still, church-goers had to be careful as many Whites didn’t approve of what they were doing.
“Here in New Albany, on this dangerous corridor right up against a slave state, if anybody wanted to help freedom seekers with food, transportation to get out of this dangerous area, they had to do it in some form that would be acceptable by the anti-Black bias population,” Peters said. “So they did it through Christian benevolence.”
Indiana may have been a free state, but it wasn’t always welcoming to Black people. Peters said there’s a plethora of stories about the struggles of Black people after they made their way across the Ohio River into Indiana.
The 1862 riot showed the tension was high in New Albany.
“There was just this general attitude against anybody who would help or befriend Black people,” Peters said.
No Whites were known to have been arrested as a result of the 1862 riots in New Albany, but Peters said at least one Black man was charged in connection with the events. She said it was later proven that man wasn’t even in New Albany when the riots occurred.
Owning history
Barksdale is known as one of Floyd County’s biggest cheerleaders, often taking part in volunteer efforts to bolster the community. After learning from Peters about what occurred in 1862, Barksdale said he and the others who helped with getting the marker installed knew it was important to recognize what occurred that July.
Though it was a shameful time in the city’s history, it’s a part of New Albany’s past and something that shouldn’t be forgotten, he said.
“It’s almost like in a small way we’re sort of righting this wrong that happened,” Barksdale said. “Nothing will ever make it right, but at least we’ve come forward and acknowledged this as a city.”
The New Albany City Council, Develop New Albany and the Floyd County Historical Society provided the necessary funding for the marker.
Peters said the state was very supportive of the effort because it’s the kind of issue that many communities ignore when it comes to their past.
“If you really love your community, you have to know the good and the bad, and remember it so that it doesn’t happen again,” Peters said.
