SOUTHERN INDIANA — Mention the Underground Railroad to most anyone and all sorts of ideas come to mind, many of which are myths and stories that have been romanticized and perpetuated over time.
Colson Whitehead’s "Underground Railroad" novel, which was made into a movie and miniseries, added to the myths. In the movie, the main characters Cora and Caesar escape slavery from a Georgia plantation to the Underground Railroad, re-imagined as an actual rail system complete with conductors, engineers and trains.
This is not the first time Underground Railroad myths have surfaced. Some of those myths include:
1. It was run by well-intentioned White abolitionists, many of whom were Quakers.
2. The Underground Railroad operated extensively throughout the South.
3. Most fugitive slaves who made it to the North found sanctuary along the way in secret rooms concealed in attics or cellars, and many escaped through tunnels.
4. Slaves created so-called “freedom quilts” and hung them at the windows of their homes to alert escaping fugitives to the location of safe houses and secure routes north to freedom.
5. The Underground Railroad was a large-scale activity that enabled hundreds of thousands of people to escape their bondage.
6. Entire families commonly escaped together.
The real Underground Railroad began in the early 1800s. Enslaved people searching for freedom started crossing the Ohio River and passing through New Albany even as the town was just being established. This crossing of the river began a journey toward freedom at the risk of being caught and suffering bodily harm and even death to escape slavery and attain freedom.
This run for freedom is the beginning of the Underground Railroad. It was not a system of escape that was organized, nor an underground series of tunnels, and it was not a train taking the fugitives north to freedom. As the enslaved person attempted escape from bondage, with some luck, they met people along the way who were willing to help by providing food, shelter, money, and transportation.
Places of safety were few and far between. For the most part, the escaping enslaved person used their own initiative and headed north, rarely knowing if their path would be safe. Meeting helpful people along the way was also risky, not knowing who could be trusted. In the border states, the Underground Railroad was loosely organized, extremely clandestine, and spontaneity played out more often than planning.
The City of New Albany was positioned as a prime spot for those seeking freedom from slavery. Louisville, the largest southern city bordering the Ohio River for hundreds of miles, was a place of slave commerce.
By 1849, the slave trade in Louisville took off with a vengeance after a state law forbidding additional slaves to be brought into Kentucky was repealed. It was especially lucrative to sell off slaves to meet the growing needs of the southern cotton market. As this cotton market expanded, Kentucky became a state filled with slave traders.
In downtown Louisville, there were large metal slave pens like cages, where those waiting to be sold were kept prisoner, like animals. An auction block not far from the slave pens provided the place where African-Americans were stripped, examined like animals for their physical attributes, and auctioned off to the highest bidder.
After being sold, they would be put in shackles and chains and were then marched to the Portland wharf. There, they boarded the ships to take them into slavery and the southern cotton fields. Standing on the Portland wharf across the river, they could see the clock tower of the Second Presbyterian Church. It became known as a beacon of freedom for those seeking to escape.
Several factors made New Albany a natural crossing point. The river across from the Portland wharf and New Albany is also the narrowest part of the river for miles. Before the canal was dug and the locks completed, that area of the river was shallow. In the summer when the water was slow, a tall person could actually walk across the bottom of the river from Louisville to New Albany. Because of the shallowness, during the winter, the river would often freeze, providing an easy crossing to New Albany.
Many free and enslaved Black people from New Albany and Louisville worked the busy riverfront where boats were loaded and unloaded in order to get goods past the Falls of the Ohio. Information was passed from worker to worker regarding ways to escape as well as those who might help them.
The congregation at the Second Presbyterian Church had made a commitment to help those enslaved in any way possible as well as encouraging the abolishment of slavery in the United States.
Though much of what we know about the Second Presbyterian Church’s engagement with the Underground Railroad comes from oral tradition and the stories that have been handed down, there are many factors that made it a natural place of involvement. This congregation had separated from the First Presbyterian Church because they wanted to be more engaged in helping eradicate the scourge of slavery from the nation. They had a natural bent toward abolitionism.
When the two churches separated in 1837, Second Presbyterian was an integrated congregation, which would have made it much easier for freedom seekers to blend in until the congregation could get them to a safe place. We know from church records that African-Americans worshipped there, were baptized, married, and buried from the church. It would have been unheard of from most congregations during that time to have Blacks and Whites worshiping together.
The church had strong connections with the free Black community because of their missionary and charitable works, including with Black soldiers and their families during and after the war.
The archives of local and Louisville newspapers tell numerous stories where freedom seekers were aided in their quest to escape slavery by members of the congregation. Levi Coffin, the “President of the Underground Railroad” came to Second Presbyterian Church as a friend of the pastor, Rev. John Guest Atterbury, preached there and took up a collection for the work he was doing in Cincinnati helping freedom seekers.
This historical legacy in our community of aiding the unjustly enslaved break free is a source of great pride as we reflect on Black History. The Town Clock Church is one of the few remaining buildings in the metro area connected to this important work of helping freedom seekers. This story must never be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.