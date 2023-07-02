Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.