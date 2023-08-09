SOUTHERN INDIANA -- Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh and Jeffersonville Fire Chief Shawn Grant know a thing or two about public safety in Jeffersonville, because it’s been entwined with their identities for as long as they can remember.
“My father always told me, you want to give yourself to something greater, other than yourself,” said JPD Chief Kenny Kavanaugh. “...that stuck with me. The willingness to give yourself to something greater, here in the city of Jeffersonville, I’m proud to be part of something great.”
Kavanaugh’s father, Les Kavanaugh, spent years in the Jeffersonville Fire Department and with Clark County Emergency Management. His grandfather was a federal police officer.
Grant’s father, Marvin L. Grant was a Jeffersonville Police officer.
They both grew up in Jeffersonville, attended Safety Town and Jeffersonville High School.
Now they get to give back to their roots.
“I’m glad that was my identity as a kid, one of the things I did is I respected my dad,” Grant said. “I loved watching him put that uniform on and the friendships and bonds he made as a police officer. I wanted that, because I saw how it made him happy. He was a popular guy in the community and I like that. I looked up to my dad.”
Grant took over as the fire chief in Jeffersonville three years ago and Kavanaugh was named police chief in 2015. They’ve both been with their respective departments since the 1990s.
Things have changed since then, but the goal remains the same, to provide exemplary safety services to people in Southern Indiana and create trust and community with the citizens they serve.
“We are in a turbulent time in this country, so what kind of focus can we deliver with the perspective of two African American males,” Kavanaugh said. “What can make with that mindset? We can deliver confidence and trust. We can open ourselves up.”
For both Kavanaugh and Grant it’s important to be accessible to the community, so they can build strong relationships and trust with the citizens of Jeffersonville.
They both commend Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore for setting that standard in the city.
“I think he sets the tone and the platform for us, and our vision for the expectations he has and holds…and what he wants to deliver to the city of Jeffersonville,” Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh said times are challenging now for police officers, but that's been building since the early 1990s with the Rodney King case. He said what happened in the George Floyd case in Minneapolis in 2020 is “intolerable” and sets the tone for why it’s important to make sure the right people are being hired to work as public servants.
“That is understanding, and recognizing, the environment you’re in and they’re there to serve,” Kavanaugh said. “You’re treating everyone (in a) fair and equitable (way). I think from the perspective of that’s how we want to be treated, that’s how we were raised.”
Kavanaugh said police officers often have to make split-second decisions and it’s important to be transparent with the public about why decisions are made.
A Jeffersonville citizen died following an officer-involved shooting in March. Jeffersonville Police chose to make all of the information they had about the shooting public, including the body camera video.
Kavanaugh said it was important to be transparent so the public could see what happened for themselves.
“(We show) here’s what we had to encounter, here’s what we did, here’s why we did it,” he said. “Here’s what the state law is, here’s what the policies are for the city and Jeffersonville for those operating departments. Here’s the actions. That’s all you can do, is put the information out there for the true understanding of split-second decisions.”
It’s important for both departments to take care of their officers, too. Especially their mental health.
“Myself and Chief Kavanaugh, we operate in the manner that we do, because of the work ethic we got from our fathers,” Grant said. “There’s nothing that dictates what we do, or how much we do, other than ourselves. Myself and Chief Kavanaugh are looking for ways to make it better.”
Grant said mental health wasn’t something that was addressed when he started working as a firefighter and it’s important to both he and Kavanaugh to make sure it is now.
“From physical fitness, to their mental fitness, these are things that when I started at the fire department, if you saw something bad, you sucked it up,” Grant said. “...myself and Chief Kavanaugh are working on ways to help our people with their mental health as well as physical health.”
Community outreach is also important, Grant said.
“One of my goals as chief is to get back into the schools, to get an officer that’s going into the schools and we are continuing to do education on fire safety,” Grant said. “...I think we’ve been full steam ahead since the day we took over and we’re not going to stop.”
In Clarksville Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Johnson is eager to show off all the department has to offer.
He greets his co-workers and fellow firefighters as he gives a tour of the fire department’s headquarters, recalling some of the runs he’s been a part of, and the people he’s had the pleasure of working with.
Johnson was hired on to the department in 1997 and he’s the first Black firefighter in the town’s history.
“I’ve been in public service all my life,” he said. “You get out (of school), you go into the military, you’re in public service,” Johnson said. “I had a hero of mine, a family friend back then, he was a Jeffersonville firefighter…he was pretty inspiring, nice guy.”
Johnson joined the Navy after high school and became part of the Marine Corps. He got a job with the town in 1994, before joining the CFD a few years later.
“I did think about becoming a police officer,” Johnson said. “I was actually one of the first Black reserves over at Clarksville Police Department. There was another guy and myself. We did that in 1996 or 1997 and then I got hired over here.”
Since Johnson got hired in the late 1990s other people of color have joined the ranks, which he said is beneficial for everyone.
“I think anything you have should be equally represented,” Johnson said. “I think the community is multicultural, different sexes, I think all of that should be represented.”
Johnson said people from different backgrounds can also learn from each other.
“I think it also helps round the people out as well, you’re around different people (and) you get to learn from them,” he said. “People’s culture, the way they were raised. A city person is different from a country person. You get them together and they’re probably fast friends.”
Clarksville continues to grow and Johnson said he hopes emergency services can grow along with it.
He commends CFD Chief Brandon Skaggs for making sure firefighters within the department get the best training possible and for being committed to community service.
“Chief Skaggs had a story one time, we were teaching fire prevention at a school and he went home one day, and this girl ran a block to his house to let him know her house was on fire,” Johnson said. “She was one of our students (that day) and we were able to put that fire out.”
He said he encourages anyone who’s considering a career in firefighting to go for it.
“Not everybody knows what they want to do, and if you decide you want to go (into firefighting) go to the fire house and inquire,” he said. “Figure out what you need to do. Don’t give up on it if you have a passion for wanting to help people.
Floyd County Councilman and pastor Tony Toran’s family has a long history in public service and in New Albany.
Toran is the president of the New Albany Police Merit Commission which aims to diversify the city’s police force.
“Our job is to find the most qualified candidates that we possibly can for police officers here in this community and I am proud to say that by doing that we have one of the most diverse police departments I’ve had in my lifetime,” Toran said. “Not only Black, Asian, Hispanic. People from all walks of life, so we are very proud of that.”
Toran has served as the Police Merit Commission president for the past several years.
“I have lived in New Albany my whole life and I come from a family of Black first responders, my grandfather was hired on the New Albany Fire Department in 1952, one of the first Black firefighters,” he said. “My father, Ron Toran, has been the first and only Black fire chief. My brother, Ron Brown, is a battalion chief in the fire department.”
Toran was appointed to his role on the Merit Commission and said its the group’s job to make sure the most effective and efficient people are hired on to the fire department.
It’s also important to Toran that first responders are able to get home safely to their families each night.
“Being a family member of a first responder you always wonder and you’re always worried when you hear that siren if your loved one will come home safely and I’m just grateful up until this point all of mine have,” he said.
Toran said he’s thankful and prays for every first responder every single day.
“My whole life I’ve been really concerned but first responders and I’m still concerned, even for my brother and all of his work brothers and sisters he’s out on the front lines with every day,” Toran said. “But I’m glad my grandfather and my father made it.”
