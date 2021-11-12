NEW ALBANY — A bridge on Blackiston Mill Road over Silver Creek was closed Friday night due to a large hole that developed in the concrete of the roadway.
The Town of Clarksville posted on its social media accounts that the bridge was closed pending further developments.
The bridge is located in New Albany, and thus the upkeep falls to Floyd County. The county already had plans for replacing the bridge, though construction isn't anticipated to begin for several months.
