A hole in the asphalt of the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge that developed Friday evening is now covered with a large steel plate and both lanes are open to traffic.
Clarksville Communications Director Ken Konklin sent a news release Friday evening warning drivers a large hole in the asphalt of the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge over Silver Creek, which connects Clarksville to New Albany, had appeared. He encouraged drivers to avoid the area.
About 10 p.m. the Town of Clarksville posted on its Facebook page that the road had been reopened for traffic.
The bridge is owned and maintained by The Floyd County Highway Department, not the Town of Clarksville, he said, but Clarksville has notified Floyd County as well as Clarksville Police.
In January Floyd County commissioners unanimously approved an emergency declaration to move forward with repairs for Bridge 51 on Blackiston Mill Road because of erosion of the middle support pier on the bridge.
The emergency declaration was approved for up to $60,000 and opened the door for contractors to bid so the repairs could be made.
The bridge is to be replaced within the next few years because it is outdated. Repairs will be made to keep the bridge safe for people to use until the new bridge can be built. The repairs to the current bridge will not affect the plans for the replacement bridge.
The bridge is in a heavily traveled area because it connects Clark and Floyd counties.
